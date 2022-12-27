What happened to George Musser? Missing Minnesota college student found dead on Christmas Day

20-year-old college student George Musser, who went missing from a Minnesota bar on December 24, was found dead on the evening of December 25.

Police discovered the body of the 20-year-old in Baytown Township at around 7 pm local time on Christmas Day. Several volunteers were looking for missing George Musser in the freezing cold.

George Musser was located around 7 p.m. in Baytown Township.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched by Heidi Kram, a relative of the deceased, to raise money for his funeral expenses, and also to financially aid the family of the late college student.

Missing college student George Musser was not wearing any jacket despite the cold temperatures

On December 24, 2022, Minnesota college student George Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, shortly after 2 am local time. The 20-year-old then went missing. Huge search parties were launched to look for him and it continued until Sunday, December 25, when his body was found in Baytown Township.

Ally McKay, who was one of the last people to see Musser in person, said that she last saw him at about 1.30 am in the bar. McKay spoke to CBS and stated:

“At approximately 1.30 am, he came up to the booth I was sitting in with my friends and he was talking to us. And he told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned.”

Site where George Musser's body was found, (Image via @DPet_KARE11News/Twitter)

According to law enforcement officials, George Musser was wearing a gray flannel shirt, a pair of jeans and had a black hat on when he went missing. Cops also mentioned that despite the cold temperatures, the college student was not wearing any jackets. They also found his car parked outside the bar. Musser’s wallet and keys were found somewhere near the bar.

Ally McKay further added:

“We looked for him at the bar’s closing, but Brian’s was persistent that everyone gets out, so we left and we had to assume that he had found his way home.”

George Musser’s family and friends began looking for him on Christmas Eve, while other volunteers joined them on Sunday. Before he was found dead, Emily Dalbec, the deceased's cousin, told CBS:

“We’re preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best — and that’s why we’re getting everyone in the community to start looking.”

This is what George Musser was wearing on the night that he went missing. Stillwater, MN. The temperature is now below zero.

The local police department spoke about the unfortunate incident in a press release on Sunday, stating:

“There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation. We appreciate all the wonderful volunteers that came out on Christmas to help search for George.”

They further added:

“Our prayers are with all those family and friends that knew and loved George. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Police also mentioned that after they discovered George’s body, they informed the family and are yet to reveal any further information about the case.

George Musser was a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Police have not yet revealed details about the case since it is currently under investigation

I am including a link to the gofundme for the family of George Musser.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Heidi Kram, who described George Musser as her cousin’s son. The goal of the fundraiser was to raise funds for George’s funeral rituals as well as to provide some financial assistance to his family. The aim is to reach $100,000 and an amount of $44,775 has already been donated to the cause.

In the GoFundMe post, Kram wrote:

“This was not the outcome we were praying for. We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again. We are raising money to help his family with his funeral expenses and to help them through financially as they grieve the loss of an amazing son and brother.”

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday, December 26, by the deceased’s loved ones, to remember and mourn the loss of the college student. Kent Musser, George’s father stated:

“George, we love you. We all love you and we miss you so, so much.”

George Musser has been missing since early Saturday morning in Stillwater, MN. Over 200 people formed a search party on Christmas morning to help look for him.

His family and friends described him as a kind and warm person. According to his aunt Anne Weber, at any family gathering, Musser would always come and hug everyone. She also said that he was “just a great kid, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Police Chief Brian Muller addressed the incident and said:

“We haven’t had very much luck with some of the electronic surveillance stuff we’ve been looking at, whether it’s cameras, cell phones, stuff like that, so it’s a very difficult situation.”

According to George’s family, the police department has videos and footage showing George traveling through town. Police have not yet revealed the cause of death and many details as of now about the disappearance of 20-year-old George Musser, since the case is currently under investigation.

