What happened to Atatiana Jefferson? Case explored as Texas police officer Aaron Dean enters trial over 2019 shooting

28-year-old African-American woman, Atatiana Jefferson was shot by Aaron Dean (38), a Caucasian former Texas police officer. Dean entered a trial on Monday, December 5, 2022, after the 2019 fatal shooting.

The incident brought many Americans onto the streets back in 2020. They protested police brutality and the tense dynamics between Caucasian officials and communities of color (especially African-Americans).

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health concerns of Aaron’s defense attorney, and the unavailability of defense witnesses; the trial finally began on Monday.

Lee Merritt @MerrittForTexas An all white jury has been seated to decide the fate of former officer Aaron Dean for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.



Atatiana’s family is relieved a jury has been selected after over 3 years of waiting but disappointed that not a single black juror was selected to serve. An all white jury has been seated to decide the fate of former officer Aaron Dean for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.Atatiana’s family is relieved a jury has been selected after over 3 years of waiting but disappointed that not a single black juror was selected to serve. https://t.co/Tz4XQfIFcc

Aaron Dean pleaded not guilty to the murder of Atatiana Jefferson

On October 12, 2019, Atatiana Jefferson was at her home playing with her 8-year-old nephew. At around 2:30 am local time on the same day, officials received a “welfare call,” stating that someone’s front door was open.

Bodycam footage showed Aaron Dean arriving at Jefferson’s house and walking around it. He then opened a gate and entered the backyard of the house. Dean took to the rear window of the house and fired a shot at Atatiana, moments after shouting at her to show her hands. The shot killed the African-American woman at her own house.

The then 8-year-old boy, Zion Carr, who was with Atatiana Jefferson told the authorities that his aunt got her gun from her purse after hearing strange noises in the backyard. It was also discovered through the footage that Dean did not identify himself as a police officer when he arrived at the scene.

At 3:05 am local time, Atatiana Jefferson was pronounced dead. Officials said that they tried to provide immediate medical aid but could not save her.

Kaleena @KaleenaRivera CBS News @CBSNews A White former police officer is set to go on trial Monday for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her Texas home while responding to a call about an open front door in a case that has faced years of delays. cbsn.ws/3HbqQkP A White former police officer is set to go on trial Monday for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her Texas home while responding to a call about an open front door in a case that has faced years of delays. cbsn.ws/3HbqQkP I still think about the fact that Atatiana Jefferson’s poor father died weeks later bc his heart literally gave out likely due to grief. The fact that her family’s been waiting 3 endlessly long years for a resolution is mindblowing. I pray they get something resembling justice. twitter.com/cbsnews/status… I still think about the fact that Atatiana Jefferson’s poor father died weeks later bc his heart literally gave out likely due to grief. The fact that her family’s been waiting 3 endlessly long years for a resolution is mindblowing. I pray they get something resembling justice. twitter.com/cbsnews/status…

On Monday, Zion testified in court that he and his “Aunt Tay” had kept the door open in 2019 to let the smoke out, since they had burned some hamburgers. Prosecutors noted that statements given by Zion in the court differed from those given to the authorities in 2019. Jefferson's family attorney Lee Merritt said that the kid had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Interim Chief Kraus spoke about Jefferson owning a gun and stated:

“It makes sense that she would have a gun if she felt that she was being threatened or there was someone in the backyard.”

Lee Merritt mentioned that Atatiana lawfully owned the firearm, and she also possessed a concealed carry license.

Jefferson's nephew testifies in court (image via kendall👽/Twitter)

Aaron reportedly resigned before he could be fired. According to Kraus, the accused did not cooperate with the authorities. On October 14, 2019, bodycam footage was released by the Fort Worth Police Department, and Dean was arrested based on it. A bond of $200,000 was issued, after which Dean was released.

After this, the case was supposed to go on trial several times but was delayed due to multiple reasons. Finally, on Monday, December 5, Aaron was charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson and went on trial for fatally shooting the 28-year-old female.

The neighbor who called for the welfare check on October 12, 2019, later said:

“No domestic violence, no arguing. Nothing that they should have been concerned with, as far as them coming with guns drawn to my neighbor's house. There wasn't any reason for a gunshot that I know of.”

Lynn Schore @LynnSchore

no Black jurors were selected in the trial of the officer who murdered

in



#PoliceMurder

THREAD Did you know thatno Black jurors were selected in the trial of the officer who murdered #AtatianaJefferson in #Atlanta THREAD Did you know thatno Black jurors were selected in the trial of the officer who murdered#AtatianaJefferson in #Atlanta?#PoliceMurderTHREAD https://t.co/I961x4Zy4a

Ashlea Deener gave a similar statement to that of the neighbor and said:

“This is not a circumstance where they’re staring at the barrel of a gun and he had to defend himself against that person or protect his partner. The evidence will support he did not see the gun in her hand. This is not a justification. This is not a self-defense case. This is murder.”

Professional athletes Harrison Barnes and Malik Jackson paid for Atatiana’s funeral. A GoFundMe page was also set up after she passed away.

No major policy changes have been introduced in Fort Worth yet

Kendra Richardson, the founder of a local mutual aid organization spoke to Al Jazeera and said:

“I’ve learned not to expect much from most of Texas, and especially from Fort Worth.”

Many people believe that even if Aaron gets convicted, the situation is not going to change a lot in Fort Worth, especially if there is no change in policies. However, there are a bunch of people who believe that the incident will bring some positive changes in the locality.

Dean’s attorney Miles Brissette said that his client had reason to be worried about his safety, and thus his use of the gun to shoot at Atatiana Jefferson was not irrelevant.

Lee Merritt @MerrittForTexas



Your donations will help pay for hotels, travel and much needed services for the family.

gofundme.com/f/support-the-… Please take a moment to support the family of #AtatianaJefferson . This 3 year journey has been mentally, spiritually and financially taxing to her entire family.Your donations will help pay for hotels, travel and much needed services for the family. Please take a moment to support the family of #AtatianaJefferson. This 3 year journey has been mentally, spiritually and financially taxing to her entire family. Your donations will help pay for hotels, travel and much needed services for the family.gofundme.com/f/support-the-…

Kimberlé Crenshaw, an African-American legal scholar, said:

“The families of these women often suffer in relative obscurity. Their daughters’ deaths don’t elicit the marches or news coverage that could catalyze accountability. When most people think about anti-black violence, like lynchings or police killings, they think about men. Women rarely come to mind first.”

Crenshaw also created the hashtag #SayHerName at the time of the tragic incident.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump took to Twitter and said:

“After YEARS of delay, the murder trial of the former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 is underway. Unfortunately, the jury doesn’t include a single Black juror. I am praying that her family receives a fair and just trial!”

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump After YEARS of delay, the murder trial of the former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 is underway. Unfortunately, the jury doesn't include a single Black juror. I am praying that her family receives a fair and just trial! After YEARS of delay, the murder trial of the former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 is underway. Unfortunately, the jury doesn't include a single Black juror. I am praying that her family receives a fair and just trial!

The incident has been widely condemned by people all over the country. After appearing in court on Monday, Aaron Dean pleaded not guilty to the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. The trial will reportedly last about two weeks.

Poll : 0 votes