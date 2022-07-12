''Horrific, sickening, frightening'': Twitter shocked by Netflix's Girl in the Picture revelations

Girl in the Picture, Netflix's latest true crime documentary, looks at the death of a young woman named Tonya and the kidnapping of her 6-year-old son, Michael.
Tonya died in a hit-and-run in 1990 and four years later, her son was kidnapped by her husband Franklin Delano Floyd from school. Later, Floyd, who is also considered a person of interest in the death of his wife, allegedly shot the boy twice in the head, killing him.
While it received rave reviews from critics, the documentary also ended up shocking viewers with its disturbing content. Many viewers took to Twitter to talk about the true crime documentary and the kind of emotional impact it had on them.
One said that the documentary is one of the most "horrific, sickening, frightening" and shocking things they have seen. However, the documentary also received praise for the story it told.
Netflix's Girl in the Picture leaves fans on Twitter traumatized
Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the disturbing content of Netflix's new documentary, Girl in the Picture. Many noted that it was one of the most disturbing and horrifying documentaries they've ever seen.
Others expressed their anger and outrage over the abuse that the girl in the story had to suffer. Some also stressed the importance of reporting child abuse cases and ensuring the safety of children.
Here are some of the reactions viewers had to Netflix's new documentary:
The documentary also seems to have left many viewers with several questions about the girl, her parents and even her sisters. Meanwhile, others said that it made them "literally feel sick" and some had some serious opinions about what needs to be done to people who commit such crimes.
Some of the viewers mentioned that the Girl In the Picture was one of the "saddest stories" they had ever heard and encouraged others to go watch it as well.
Clearly, many viewers were shocked by the documentary and its disturbing revelations about the death of Tonya Hughes and the abduction of Michael Hughes. Girl in the Picture takes an unflinching look at child abuse and its traumatic impact, while also briefly touching upon the theme of parenthood.
Several viewers praised the cinematic merits of the documentary, while mentioning that it's not for the faint-hearted.
More details about Netflix's Girl in the Picture
Girl in the Picture tells the disturbing story of the death of a woman named Tonya Hughes and the subsequent kidnapping of her son, Michael. Tonya was married to Franklin Delano Floyd, who raised her as his daughter.
Tonya, whose original name was reportedly Sharon Marshall, was the daughter of Floyd's first wife Sandra Bradenburg. Sandra had four children -- Sharon, Allison, Amy, and Philip -- from her previous marriages. After Sandra was arrested and sent to jail for 30 days for passing bad checks, Floyd left their home with Sharon and the other three kids.
Sharon married Floyd in 1989. By then, the couple had started using the aliases Clarence and Tonya. Reportedly, tension grew in the couple's relationship and Floyd threatened to kill Tonya when he found out that she had plans to leave him.
In 1990, Tonya decided to leave Floyd and start a new life with a man named Kevin Brown. She'd also planned to take her son Michael with her. However, in April that year, she was killed in a hit-and-run on a highway outside Oklahoma City. Floyd is believed to be a person of interest in her death. Police also believe Floyd had abused Tonya as a child.
Tonya's son Michael was subsequently put into foster care while Floyd was in jail for a parole violation in an unrelated case. Later, a DNA test revealed that Floyd was not Michael's biological father, which meant he couldn't gain custody of Michael.
Following Floyd's release from jail in 1994, he went to Michael's school and threatened the principal with a gun, asking him to release Michael. He left with Michael in a truck, and the boy was never seen again.
Floyd reportedly admitted in 2015 that he killed the six-year-old boy after kidnapping him from school.
Girl in the Picture is available to stream on Netflix.