''Horrific, sickening, frightening'': Twitter shocked by Netflix's Girl in the Picture revelations

Girl in the Picture, Netflix's latest true crime documentary, looks at the death of a young woman named Tonya and the kidnapping of her 6-year-old son, Michael.

Tonya died in a hit-and-run in 1990 and four years later, her son was kidnapped by her husband Franklin Delano Floyd from school. Later, Floyd, who is also considered a person of interest in the death of his wife, allegedly shot the boy twice in the head, killing him.

While it received rave reviews from critics, the documentary also ended up shocking viewers with its disturbing content. Many viewers took to Twitter to talk about the true crime documentary and the kind of emotional impact it had on them.

One said that the documentary is one of the most "horrific, sickening, frightening" and shocking things they have seen. However, the documentary also received praise for the story it told.

z @zmibanez netflix new documentary: “girl in the picture” is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening, and shockening things I have ever watched. i literally feel sick to my stomach - I’m at a loss for words.



suzie & michael deserved better… netflix new documentary: “girl in the picture” is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening, and shockening things I have ever watched. i literally feel sick to my stomach - I’m at a loss for words. suzie & michael deserved better…

Netflix's Girl in the Picture leaves fans on Twitter traumatized

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the disturbing content of Netflix's new documentary, Girl in the Picture. Many noted that it was one of the most disturbing and horrifying documentaries they've ever seen.

Others expressed their anger and outrage over the abuse that the girl in the story had to suffer. Some also stressed the importance of reporting child abuse cases and ensuring the safety of children.

Here are some of the reactions viewers had to Netflix's new documentary:

Obnoxious and Anonymous @ObnoxandAnony Watched the new true crime documentary, "Girl in the Picture" on Netflix.



Yeah, that was an emotional, powerful, gut-wrenching watch. Watched the new true crime documentary, "Girl in the Picture" on Netflix.Yeah, that was an emotional, powerful, gut-wrenching watch. https://t.co/3qXZTGrLh2

Sarah Trammell @_sarahwheat So many people failed the girl in "The Girl In The Picture" on Netflix... Her mom, her employer, coworkers, her babysitter... they all could have stepped up. If you ever feel like something is wrong with someone and they can't help themselves, SAY SOMETHING. So many people failed the girl in "The Girl In The Picture" on Netflix... Her mom, her employer, coworkers, her babysitter... they all could have stepped up. If you ever feel like something is wrong with someone and they can't help themselves, SAY SOMETHING. 😔

sad beige morghan @damnitmorghan Netflix’s Girl in the Picture is one of the most devastating true crime cases I’ve ever heard.

With that in mind, there are endless cases we’ve never heard of and likely never will. Countless women are being abused and exploited in our world, especially BIPOC women. Netflix’s Girl in the Picture is one of the most devastating true crime cases I’ve ever heard. With that in mind, there are endless cases we’ve never heard of and likely never will. Countless women are being abused and exploited in our world, especially BIPOC women.

The documentary also seems to have left many viewers with several questions about the girl, her parents and even her sisters. Meanwhile, others said that it made them "literally feel sick" and some had some serious opinions about what needs to be done to people who commit such crimes.

beth @bespeon Girl in the Picture just left me feeling like they left loads out. Why didn’t her parents look for her? What happened to her sisters? Did they continue looking for Michael’s body after the failed search? Girl in the Picture just left me feeling like they left loads out. Why didn’t her parents look for her? What happened to her sisters? Did they continue looking for Michael’s body after the failed search?

Jenna 🦬 @Jen101593 Watching the documentary “Girl in the Picture” on Netflix and I literally feel sick. EVERY single perpetrator of a sexual crime against a child should be put to death. NO exceptions. WHY are we as a society letting them back onto the streets? Watching the documentary “Girl in the Picture” on Netflix and I literally feel sick. EVERY single perpetrator of a sexual crime against a child should be put to death. NO exceptions. WHY are we as a society letting them back onto the streets?

Ceszn @TheCeszn I’ve watched many messed up crime documentaries yet “Girl in the picture” on Netflix managed to keep me shocked and horrified throughout. I’ve watched many messed up crime documentaries yet “Girl in the picture” on Netflix managed to keep me shocked and horrified throughout.

Kajenthiran @kabali88

#Netflix #Thegirlinthepicture I watched the girl in the picture on Netflix. It’s so devastating and sad. Everyone failed that little child. What’s more saddening is that we don’t know how many more are yet to be uncovered and just erased from history. I watched the girl in the picture on Netflix. It’s so devastating and sad. Everyone failed that little child. What’s more saddening is that we don’t know how many more are yet to be uncovered and just erased from history. #Netflix #Thegirlinthepicture

Some of the viewers mentioned that the Girl In the Picture was one of the "saddest stories" they had ever heard and encouraged others to go watch it as well.

Lizz. @Lizettegee Everyone go watch “Girl in the picture” on Netflix. That documentary is probably one of the most saddest stories I’ve ever heard of. Everyone go watch “Girl in the picture” on Netflix. That documentary is probably one of the most saddest stories I’ve ever heard of.

Maxine Shaw, Esq. @jabreiaaaa Okay, y’all didn’t overhype. “Girl in the Picture” on Netflix was actually a good documentary. Okay, y’all didn’t overhype. “Girl in the Picture” on Netflix was actually a good documentary.

Alaina Smith @A_Team21 Girl in the Picture is not for the faint of heart Girl in the Picture is not for the faint of heart 💔😢

KC🪐 @kaylacampbelll girl in the picture on netflix is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve watched. I’m at a loss for words girl in the picture on netflix is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve watched. I’m at a loss for words

Clearly, many viewers were shocked by the documentary and its disturbing revelations about the death of Tonya Hughes and the abduction of Michael Hughes. Girl in the Picture takes an unflinching look at child abuse and its traumatic impact, while also briefly touching upon the theme of parenthood.

Several viewers praised the cinematic merits of the documentary, while mentioning that it's not for the faint-hearted.

More details about Netflix's Girl in the Picture

Girl in the Picture tells the disturbing story of the death of a woman named Tonya Hughes and the subsequent kidnapping of her son, Michael. Tonya was married to Franklin Delano Floyd, who raised her as his daughter.

Tonya, whose original name was reportedly Sharon Marshall, was the daughter of Floyd's first wife Sandra Bradenburg. Sandra had four children -- Sharon, Allison, Amy, and Philip -- from her previous marriages. After Sandra was arrested and sent to jail for 30 days for passing bad checks, Floyd left their home with Sharon and the other three kids.

Sharon married Floyd in 1989. By then, the couple had started using the aliases Clarence and Tonya. Reportedly, tension grew in the couple's relationship and Floyd threatened to kill Tonya when he found out that she had plans to leave him.

In 1990, Tonya decided to leave Floyd and start a new life with a man named Kevin Brown. She'd also planned to take her son Michael with her. However, in April that year, she was killed in a hit-and-run on a highway outside Oklahoma City. Floyd is believed to be a person of interest in her death. Police also believe Floyd had abused Tonya as a child.

Tonya's son Michael was subsequently put into foster care while Floyd was in jail for a parole violation in an unrelated case. Later, a DNA test revealed that Floyd was not Michael's biological father, which meant he couldn't gain custody of Michael.

Following Floyd's release from jail in 1994, he went to Michael's school and threatened the principal with a gun, asking him to release Michael. He left with Michael in a truck, and the boy was never seen again.

Floyd reportedly admitted in 2015 that he killed the six-year-old boy after kidnapping him from school.

Girl in the Picture is available to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far