Turpin children update: Reports suggest social services ‘failed’ siblings after 2018 rescue

A new report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, alleged that abuse victims and siblings, the Turpin children, continue to face great hardship and suffering within the foster care system.

The story of the siblings first received attention in 2018, when one of the children, then 17-year-old Jordan Turpin, escaped from her parents and told California authorities that she and her siblings had been victims of extreme abuse and isolation for their entire lives.

As per People News, the children were caged, beaten and severely starved, enduring periods of isolation and several corporal punishments for no discernable reason.

However, according to an ABC investigation from 2021, the situation did not improve considerably despite their rescue.

A report alleged that the institution responsible for taking care of them, Riverside County Social Services, has not provided them with adequate care. As a result, some children are not prepared for the world outside of foster care, and others have not yet received funds that were donated to help them rebuild their lives.

Turpin children abused in foster homes, denied basic needs, health care and more

In February 2019, the parents of the Turpin siblings, David and Louise, were sentenced to life imprisonment for charges of torture, child cruelty and wilful imprisonment. However, despite the parents facing consequences, the children are still struggling to make a life for themselves.

As per People News, during their stay in foster homes, some of the siblings continued to face emotional and physical abuse. Reportedly, one of the children was told by a foster home caregiver that she understood why the children were chained up by their parents. Other children claimed to have been denied support, basic lessons and access to health care.

In the ABC expose from 2021, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin condemned the conditions the children had to face.

Hestrin said:

"It's unimaginable to me that we could have the very worst case of child abuse I've ever seen, maybe one of the worst in California history, and that we would not be able to get together to give them basic needs, basic necessities."

The new report on Friday also reflected this, describing how the siblings were unable to get easy access to funds set aside from them:

"Some of the Turpin children found it too difficult to access the funds intended for their use. Many of them were caught in the middle of confusing and complicated legal proceedings."

The report also alleged that at least one of the siblings was homeless, as the foster system is accused of neglecting to provide adequate support.

Riverside County Social Services has issued a response stating that they shall look into the claims. As of now, no accusations have pointed towards embezzlement or a misappropriation of funds.

