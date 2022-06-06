Who is Naason Joaquin Garcia? Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty to child abuse

On Friday, Naason Joaquin Garcia, the 53-year old leader of a Mexico-based Megachurch, confessed to 3 child abuse related charges in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to the Jerusalem post, Naason Joaquin Garcia is the leader of La Luz del Mundo, Mexico’s largest evangelical church. Dating back to the 1920’s, the Church has 5 million members and a presence across 50 countries.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday. #BREAKING : As the result of a multiyear investigation and prosecution led by CalDOJ, megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García has pled guilty to multiple felony counts of sexual assault involving minors.Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday. oag.ca.gov/news/press-rel… #BREAKING: As the result of a multiyear investigation and prosecution led by CalDOJ, megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García has pled guilty to multiple felony counts of sexual assault involving minors. Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday. oag.ca.gov/news/press-rel…

The case is the culmination of a series of mounting investigations and legal cases linked to a 2015 misconduct charge. In 2018, Naason Joaquin Garcia, Alondra Ocampo and Susan Medina Oaxaca were arrested in separate locations across Los Angeles County.

The judge also dismissed 4 counts of extortion and two minor assault related charges against Garcia, something which members of the Church had celebrated at the time. The judge declared there was insufficient evidence.

All there is to know about Naason Joaquin Garcia

Born in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Naason Joaquin Garcia became the leader of La Luz del Mundo at age 45. He had also served as a minister to numerous congregations across various cities in California and Arizona. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, he is known as an “apostle” among his followers.

According to the Santa Barbara independent, Naason Joaquin Garcia and 4 of his accomplices were arrested in June 3, 2019 for a litany of crimes against minors. As per the Los Angeles Times, there were over 30 cases against Garcia, though many of these were dismissed after he agreed to take a plea. Ultimately, Garcia pleaded guilty to 3 charges 2 days before his trial.

Garcia was charged with his 4 co-defendants, who were accused of systematically grooming and abusing young children. Investigators linked them to at least 5 young victims. Alondra Ocampo was singled out by investigators, who described her as a “handmaiden”. She pleaded guilty to assault likely to cause great injury.

At a news release on Friday afternoon, Attorney General Rob Bonta explained the allegations against Garcia and his co-defendants.

He said:

“(Naason Joaquin Garcia) used his power to take advantage of children. He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purpose of s*xual assault. Today’s conviction can never undo the harm, but it will help protect future generations.”

According to the criminal complaint, the young girls were allegedly told by Garcia and his accomplices that if they did not do as they were told, they would be going against God.

Rob Bonta assured the public that the case will stand as an example that abusers will face harsh consequences. He said:

“Today’s conviction sends a clear message that sexual exploitation is never acceptable in California. We will hold you accountable if you break the law.”

As of now, the Church continues to insist upon Garcia's innocence. In a statement posted on Facebook, they stated that they believe he will eventually be absolved.

The statement read:

“We have full confidence that the time will come when the innocence and honorability of the Apostle of Jesus Christ, Naason Joaquin, will be demonstrated, because the lie prevails only until the truth comes to light.”

AP News reported that Garcia had also been accused of exploiting another minor for 5 years, beginning when she was 12 years old. The case is still pending.

