Who is John Lowe II? Indiana pastor admits to crimes against a minor during congregation

John Lowe II, a pastor at New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana, resigned over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a congregation member for years, beginning when she was only 16.

In a video that has since gone viral on Facebook, John Lowe II confessed to his congregation that he had been in an extramarital relationship that began 20 years ago. However, in a surprising turn of events, the member of congregation he allegedly had a relationship stepped forward to the microphone, calling it abuse and claiming that she was only 16 when it began.

Before the woman said her piece, John Lowe II received a standing ovation from the congregation for his perceived honesty and repentance.

He said:

“It was nearly 20 years ago. It continued for far too long. It involved one person, and there’s been no other. I have no defense… I have sinned. I need to say that, and you deserve to hear it.”

John Lowe II continued, asking the congregation to forgive him for his adultery.

“To my wife and family, who I deeply hurt, I have confessed my sin, and they have graciously forgiven me and expressed their love to me.”

He announced that he would be stepping down from his ministerial role at the Church. Before the allegations, Lowe had been a famous pastor, with many congregation members regularly posting his quotes on social media.

Sharon Christman @classylilady You can give without loving, but you can't love without giving. Pastor John B. Lowe II. You can give without loving, but you can't love without giving. Pastor John B. Lowe II.

A member of the congregation accuses John Lowe II

As John Lowe II completed his speech, the young woman he had been involved with lambasted him for framing himself as the victim. She also contradicted his statement, alleging that the inappropriate relationship had not begun 20 years ago but 27 years ago, when she was a high school-aged minor.

Sarah @savedsarah2006 "The strength of sin is its secrecy." Pastor John B. Lowe II "The strength of sin is its secrecy." Pastor John B. Lowe II

As per Fox News, the woman alleged that she had been harassed and abused by John Lowe II for years but found that no one in her community was willing to challenge the well-known pastor.

She said:

“I am a prisoner no longer. I was just 16 when you took my v*rginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do.”

She continued:

“You did things to my teenaged body that had never and should have never been done… You are not the victim here.”

The woman described the years as traumatic, telling the congregation that she was only pushed to reveal her secret when her brother told her about a memory from years ago. She claimed that as a young man, he had seen his younger sister alone in an intimate situation with pastor John Lowe II.

Her husband also supported her, implying that the pastor was being deliberately vague about the case as he knew the potential consequences. He said it was not a simple affair but a case of misconduct.

He said:

"It's not just adultery. It's another level when it's a teenager and I will not let this man talk about my wife like that. It happened for 9 years…. People have to be held accountable. They can't just bamboozle people and say, 'I just committed adultery.' It was far beyond adultery."

As the situation unfolded, churchgoers began to shout at John Lowe II, forcing him to return to the microphone to address the allegations.

One member of the congregation yelled:

“If you did it, you need to admit it.”

To which Lowe replied:

“I told you I committed adultery and I told you it went on far too long.”

He continued:

“I can’t do anything about that except to tell you, if I could go back and redo it all, I would. I can’t, and all I can do is ask for you to forgive me.”

Lowe would admit that the relationship began when the woman was 16. Many congregation members seemed to forgive him, surrounding him to pray in unison. Netizens, however, did not accept his apology as willingly.

The community responds

After the public confrontation between Lowe and the woman was released, New Life Christian Church and World Outreach made an official statement responding to the allegations.

In the Church Statement, it was revealed that Lowe was compelled to confess after the woman had already spoken to several members of the congregation about the past relationship.

The statement suggested that they knew, but didn't take action:

‘When confronted by others in church leadership concerning that report, Pastor Lowe confessed privately that the adultery did, in fact, occur.’

They also said that John Lowe II had left the Church:

“As of Monday, May 23, 2022, Pastor John B. Lowe II tendered his resignation with New Life Christian Church and World Outreach.”

Netizens, however, criticized the Church for what they saw as a disingenuous statement.

Justin Code @emergenscenery @CarterMcNeese @RobDownenChron A carefully crafted statement. It says that he had an inappropriate relationship with the woman (as a minor), is stepping down from ministry, and is seeking counselling/healing via the church. Lots of "brokenness." Doesn't explicitly condemn his actions. It's assumed instead. @CarterMcNeese @RobDownenChron A carefully crafted statement. It says that he had an inappropriate relationship with the woman (as a minor), is stepping down from ministry, and is seeking counselling/healing via the church. Lots of "brokenness." Doesn't explicitly condemn his actions. It's assumed instead. 😱

Thus far, no official charges have been filed against John Lowe II. WANE-TV reported that the Kosciusko County prosecutor’s office is investigating the case.

Edited by Suchitra