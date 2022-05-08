Fred Savage allegations explored as former child star is fired from The Wonder Years reboot following misconduct investigation 

Former child star Fred Savage has been fired from his role as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years reboot, following multiple complaints of misconduct on the set and subsequent investigation.

News of his dismissal was confirmed by 20th Television in an official statement to Deadline:

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

The Wonder Years, a reboot of the 1988 series which starred Savage as a child artist, is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The show is yet to be renewed for a second season but it remains in contention.

Looking into previous allegations against Fred Savage

Fred Savage faced three separate misconduct allegations in the past (Image via Getty Images)

Fred Savage's dismissal from The Wonder Years reboot comes after three separate allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set. However, the actor has found himself in hot water previously as well.

In 2018, The Wonder Years actress Alley Mills, who played Savage's onscreen mother, claimed that the original series had been canceled after a "completely ridiculous s*xual harrasment suit" against Savage and Jason Harvey came to light.

It was later revealed that the case had been filed by costumer Monique Long against then-16-year-old Savage. She had accused Savage and Harvey of "verbal and physical harassment" and also called out Mills for dismissing the case.

The alleged victim told Deadline at the time:

"My only response to Ms. Mills’s slander is that it proves exactly why women in the industry are forced to remain silent about s*xual harassment."

The lawsuit was reportedly settled out of court.

In 2019, Youngjoo Hwang, a crew member on Savage’s Fox series The Grinder, accused the actor of battery, assault, harassment and discrimination. According to TMZ, Hwang's initial complaint stemmed from 2015. She accused Savage of verbal attacks in front of other colleagues.

Hwang also alleged that one time Savage violently struck her thrice while she was brushing off dandruff from his clothes. According to her, the actor yelled at her in yet another instance, saying:

"It's so f**king annoying that I have to be nice to you when I f**king hate you!"

Fred Savage denied the allegations and said that the claims were "completely without merit and absolutely untrue." He also said that Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into the case but failed to find any evidence against him. Fox confirmed that evidence against Savage was not found, and the lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.

While Savage was recently fired from The Wonder Years reboot due to his past misconduct allegations, he is yet to issue an official statement about the situation.

