Amber Heard James Corden appearance under scrutiny after actress claims she was forced to use 'super heavy' makeup to cover up bruises

Amber Heard's 2015 The Late Late Show With James Cordon appearance came under scrutiny after the actress claimed that she had to use "super heavy" makeup to cover up the bruises she received due to Johnny Depp's alleged assault from the day before.

The fourth week of Depp and Heard's defamation trial came to an end on Thursday, May 5, with the latter testifying in detail about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Depp during their relationship.

A look into Amber Heard's testimony about her 2015 Late Late Show appearance

In December 2015, Amber Heard appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote her film The Danish Girl.

In her latest court testimony, the actress claimed that Depp headbutted her and attempted to suffocate her with a pillow the night before the show and that she had to use heavy makeup to cover up her injuries from the assault.

Heard told the court that she tried to hide the bruises and swelling from the attack to appear on the chat show:

"I got worried that I wouldn't be able to hide the bruising and swelling. I iced it all night and the next day checked in the mirror to see if I could get away with it, meaning hiding it, so I could make an appearance."

She stated that her hair and makeup team had to work to hide her injuries:

"I gambled and thought maybe I could pull it off, I had my hair and makeup team come. They worked around it, meaning worked around the lesions on my head with the hair spray because that stings."

Heard also said that they covered the bruises with "heavier makeup than normal bruise-covering makeup." She alleged that she put on a heavy red matte lipstick to cover her swollen and bleeding lip:

"I remember my lip was still bleeding and swollen so we did this really thick super heavy matte red lipstick and I remember very well at the time that we had no choice in color, and that was one of my favorite colors to wear."

The Aquaman star also mentioned that she lied to people, saying she had an accident:

"On this occasion we had no choice because we had to hide my busted lip. I did what I always did: I told people that I had an accident."

Heard spoke about the violence from the night before and alleged that Depp repeatedly punched her in the head and dragged her by the hair. She also shared an excerpt of their conversation before Depp allegedly headbutted her. Heard recalled:

"[He said] 'You really want to go now, tough guy.' I look him right in the eyes. It was a really still moment. [He said] 'you want to go again, tough guy.' I looked right up at his face, he balled up his fists, leaned back and headbutted me square in the nose."

The actress said it was one of the few memories of the "physical and searing pain" she had. Heard claimed Depp allegedly dragged her by the hair into a neighboring apartment, "leaving chunks lying all over the floor."

She also claimed that he repeatedly slammed her while holding her face on a pillow:

"He's trying to hold me with his knee on my back and he's punching me with a closed fist repeatedly. I remember the sound of Johnny's voice, he got next to my ear and he was screaming over and over again 'I f**king hate you, I f**king hate you' over and over. 'F**king hate you.' Pounding the back of my head with his fist."

Amber Heard said she couldn't hear herself anymore and thought Depp would kill her at the very moment:

"I could just hear him say he was going to kill me and he sounded like an animal in pain when he was saying he f**king hated me. He sounded different like he was in agony. He just hit me over and over and over again. I got really still and it felt in my body quiet."

The Rum Diary actress further mentioned that she thought she would lose her life that night:

"I thought this is how I die, he's going to kill me now. He's going to kill me and he won't even have realized it."

Amber Heard also shared that she could not breathe while Depp allegedly attempted to suffocate her with a pillow:

"I couldn't breathe. I remember trying to scream and I couldn't scream suffocating in this pillow top with him holding me down punching me. I don't have any memory after that until I woke up."

Heard looked visibly emotional several times while providing her testimony. However, people analyzed her body language and questioned the lack of tears as the actress sobbed while taking the stand.

Twitter analyzes Amber Heard's 2015 Late Late Show appearance

Amber Heard's 2015 'Late Late Show' apperance came under scrutiny after latest testimony (Image via Getty Images)

Amber Heard's 2015 Late Late Show appearance faced major scrutiny after the actress testified in court about hiding her bruises with makeup and hairdo from Johnny Depp's alleged abuse the night before.

Following the claims, several people took to Twitter to scrutinize the old interview and to share their reaction to Heard's claims:

Arwen sparrow @An_elf_pirate In the UK Amber Heard said she HAD to wear “clownish caked-on” red lipstick for the James Corden show… but now, she says she wore it because it was her “favourite colour and it was the only colour that could hide a split lip”



Oops In the UK Amber Heard said she HAD to wear “clownish caked-on” red lipstick for the James Corden show… but now, she says she wore it because it was her “favourite colour and it was the only colour that could hide a split lip”Oops https://t.co/94AnLaynl5

The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids @roaringrapids22 Amber Heard claims 12/15/15 in a brutal attack in which she sustained 2 black eyes, a broken nose, a split lip, her hair torn at the root, & in some accounts bruised/broken ribs, that "magic makeup" hid the swelling, the bruising, the injuries on James Corden 12/16/15. She lied! Amber Heard claims 12/15/15 in a brutal attack in which she sustained 2 black eyes, a broken nose, a split lip, her hair torn at the root, & in some accounts bruised/broken ribs, that "magic makeup" hid the swelling, the bruising, the injuries on James Corden 12/16/15. She lied! https://t.co/rEMDpX7Hm0

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella Amber Heard appeared on the James Corden show after the story she just told about being beaten unconscious.



THE DAY AFTER.

The video is on Youtube.



No injuries. Nothing. No range of motion issues. Amber Heard appeared on the James Corden show after the story she just told about being beaten unconscious.THE DAY AFTER. The video is on Youtube. No injuries. Nothing. No range of motion issues.

Shauna (((💗))) @ShaunaB44 Amber just testified that after suffering 2 black eyes and busted mouth she had to appear on James Corden show and called her make up artist to hide the bruises. Makeup Artist Samantha McMillan gave a declaration of what she saw & heard the day of JC show. Nothing to cover up. Amber just testified that after suffering 2 black eyes and busted mouth she had to appear on James Corden show and called her make up artist to hide the bruises. Makeup Artist Samantha McMillan gave a declaration of what she saw & heard the day of JC show. Nothing to cover up. https://t.co/BAbYwhsg9R

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial is currently on a week-long hiatus. The court will reportedly resume on May 16, and Heard will continue with her testimony before facing cross-examination from Depp's team.

