Naasón Joaquín García trial: Mexican megachurch leader sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for child abuse

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Naasón Joaquín García to more than 16 years in a California jail for abusing young girls and women. A former leader of the Mexican megachurch, La Luz del Mundo, 53-year-old García pleaded guilty last week in Los Angeles Superior Court to three felonies.

By pleading guilty, Naasón Joaquín García could get shorter jail time. However, he would have to spend life in prison if found guilty in a trial.

Speaking in the ruling, Judge Ronald Coen said:

"I will never cease to be amazed at what people do in the name of religion and how many lives are ruined in the guise of a supreme being."

The verdict was delivered nearly three hours after the testimonies by five victims whom García is said to have abused. They used words like "evil," "monster," "disgusting human waste," and the "antichrist" to describe García.

He was arrested at the Los Angeles airport in 2019 along with two of his female followers as they arrived by private jet.

Naasón Joaquín García and his long reign of abuse

García was the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo (Image via Getty Images)

La Luz del Mundo was founded in Mexico in 1926 by García's grandfather, Eusebio Joaquín González. Soon after his father's death, Samuel Joaquín Flores, García took over the role of "Apostle" in 2014. Reportedly, Naasón Joaquín García's father, Flores was accused of child abuse in 1997. But no charges were filed against him by authorities in Mexico.

Naasón Joaquín García was considered the "Apostle" of Jesus by his 5 million worldwide followers. García reportedly used his followers' faith to abuse them. The 53-year-old told them that there would be no salvation if they did not sleep with him.

One of the women, who said she was his niece, also admitted to being abused by him. Speaking about her ordeal in court, she said:

"I worshipped my abuser. He used me over and over again like a sacrificial lamb taken to slaughter."

Following García's guilty plea, prosecutors added more charges that included allegations of r*ping children and women and human trafficking to produce child p*rnography.

Justifying the surprise guilty plea by García, the megachurch said in a statement that he did so because he knew a fair trial would not take place after prosecutors withheld or doctored evidence. Meanwhile, this plea would allow him to be freed sooner. The church further said:

"The Apostle of Jesus Christ has had no choice but to accept with much pain that the agreement presented is the best way forward to protect the church and his family."

Prosecutors said Naasón Joaquín García also received help from others in the church who groomed the women and facilitated the abuse. Meanwhile, defense lawyers stated that prosecutors' theory of using faith to obtain s*xual favors was quite far-fetched.

Frank F. Medina @FrankFMedina1

We appreciate all the effort your team has put onto the case of the People vs Naason Joaquín Garcia.

However, justice has fall short for the victims of this despicable false leader.

We demand that all the weight of the law be applied to this unrepentant PEDERAST! @AGRobBonta Dear Mr. Bonta,We appreciate all the effort your team has put onto the case of the People vs Naason Joaquín Garcia.However, justice has fall short for the victims of this despicable false leader.We demand that all the weight of the law be applied to this unrepentant PEDERAST! @AGRobBonta Dear Mr. Bonta,We appreciate all the effort your team has put onto the case of the People vs Naason Joaquín Garcia.However, justice has fall short for the victims of this despicable false leader.We demand that all the weight of the law be applied to this unrepentant PEDERAST!

Defense attorney Alan Jackson wrote in a court filing,

"It is a fantasy seemingly invented out of whole cloth."

Another victim described how she had been brainwashed by Naasón Joaquín García and added how she was asked to dance for García while wearing a provocative dress. She went on :

"They reminded me that I must serve the Lord without question."

Sharon Stewart @LasVegasNVGal @AP Naason Joaquin Garcia does not deserve to live. The laws are not tough enough. No sentence is harsh enough. Predators forever change the lives of their victims and their victim's families. Their pain and suffering is unimaginable. @AP Naason Joaquin Garcia does not deserve to live. The laws are not tough enough. No sentence is harsh enough. Predators forever change the lives of their victims and their victim's families. Their pain and suffering is unimaginable.

In addition to his sentencing, Garcia is expected to be ordered to register as a s*x offender for the rest of his life. Some of those who have accused Naasón Joaquín García of abusing them said his plea deal set a "dangerous" precedent.

Sochil Martin, a former member of the church, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the megachurch La Luz del Mundo. She alleged that the institution promotes a culture of abuse.

