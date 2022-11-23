WATCH: Video shows Miami armed robbery suspect Jermaine Bell drinking bleach in courtroom after guilty verdict

Jermaine Bell drank a cup of bleach after a jury convicted the 38-year-old of an armed robbery that took place in December 2018. Jermaine has been in custody for more than three years when he was convicted of the crime. His conviction took place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The video of Jermaine Bell chugging bleach from a disposable cup has made its way to the internet. In the video, he can be seen drinking from the cup as officers stand near him, and soon, he falls sick and collapses. Bell was then rushed to the hospital on a stretcher.

Jermaine Bell drinks bleach in a Miami-Dade County courtroom

Bell's case goes back to December 2, 2018, when he was arrested for pulling a gun on an employee of a factory called Millennium Engine Plating in Miami. Jermaine Bell was convicted nearly four years later on November 22, 2022 by the jury.

In the video taken by Bell’s cousin, he was seen chugging bleach from a white cup when an officer with a trash bin tries to get him to spit the liquid. However, as mentioned earlier, Jermaine Bell continues to chug until he falls sick and collapses.

The 38-year-old's family members have raised questions as to why the authorities were not careful enough. They have also said that authorities should be accountable for what happened inside the courthouse.

Bell's family said that they saw him drinking something "that's not right," but added that his attorneys and the corrections officers "let him drink it." As he collapsed, the family said they wondered how authorities let it happen.

According to Reverend Jerome Starling, the officials stood there and did not try or attempt to take the cup away from Jermaine. Starling is one of Jermaine Bell's relatives.

One of Bell’s cousin stated:

“I was the only one like that jumped up and tried to get him help. It’s very emotional for the whole family. We thought we were going to lose Jermaine that day.”

Police are investigating how he got the cup of bleach

Miami-Dade police and County Corrections are running their investigation to discover how Bell had gotten a hold of the bleach inside the courtroom.

The Miami-Dade inmate is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital. However, the family wants answers as to who should be held accountable for the incident in the courtroom. They are questioning the accountability of the officials present there. Meanwhile, police are yet to find the source of the bleach.

The case is currently under investigation.

