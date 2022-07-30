Who is Mark Grenon? Florida man charged with selling bleach as fake cure for COVID extradited to the US

A Florida man, identified as Mark Grenon, has been extradited to the United States from Colombia. Grenon has been charged with selling industrial bleach as a cure for coronavirus through the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

The church, based out of Bradenton, Florida, was manufacturing the chemical in question. As per officials, the toxic product was sold as a "Miracle Mineral Solution," claiming to cure even life-threatening illnesses like cancer.

Back in 2020, a federal judge had ordered the church to stop the sale of the product. However, the order was ignored and Genesis II continued to sell the harmful substance.

Authorities eventually managed to arrest Mark Grenon, 64, and charge his three sons in this matter. Over the past couple of years, Jonathan Grenon, 36, Jordan Grenon, 28, and Joseph Grenon, 34, have been locked up in a federal prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the indictments charging them with conspiring to defraud the United States government and criminal contempt.

Mark Grenon was the self-styled archbishop of Genesis II Church

Following his extradition, Mark Grenon made his first court appearance on Thursday, July 28, in Miami's federal court. He disappeared several years ago and was recently located in South America.

Prosecutors claim that ingesting the product likely caused "the death of seven American citizens." In a statement, they also accused Mark Grenon of selling "tens of thousands of bottles of MMS nationwide, including to consumers throughout South Florida."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the substance turns to bleach when consumed. It is developed by mixing sodium chlorite and water, which turns into chlorine dioxide when ingested. This solution is usually applied to treat textiles, industrial water, pulp, and paper.

A statement by FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn on this matter stated:

"Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products."

In a 2020 criminal complaint filed against the accused, Genesis was referred to as a "non-religious church" and Mark Grenon was cited as the co-founder. It stressed that the church "has nothing to do with religion" and was founded to "legalize the use of MMS."

On the other hand, Genesis II claims that it was established with the aim of "restoring health to the world" and "serving mankind."

Prosecutors revealed in a statement that a search warrant was issued for Mark Grenon's house at the time of his arrest.

A press release by the Dept. of Justice detailed the findings:

"Officers discovered that the Grenons were manufacturing MMS in a shed in Jonathan Grenon’s backyard in Bradenton, Florida. Officers seized dozens of blue chemical drums containing nearly 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder, thousands of bottles of MMS, and other items used in the manufacture and distribution of MMS."

The press release further added:

"The government also recovered multiple loaded firearms, including one pump-action shotgun concealed in a custom-made violin case to disguise its appearance."

The trial is scheduled to begin on September 12, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga will be presiding over the case.

