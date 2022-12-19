What happened to Phil Urban? Investigation underway as college basketball player is shot dead

Phil Urban, a college basketball player, was shot dead in New Jersey. The tragic incident took place at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve at around 7 pm local time on Saturday. Urban was admitted to Capital Health Regional Medical Center but was soon declared dead.

The events surrounding Phil’s death are largely unknown and remain a mystery. Police have also confirmed that the basketball player’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and no arrests have been made in the case as of now.

New Jersey college basketball player Phil Urban was found in the driver’s seat of his car

20-year-old Phil Urban graduated from The Pennington School and played for Post University in Connecticut. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Urban was shot to death while he was inside a white Mercedes at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve in New Jersey. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the same.

Phil Urban was a resident of Manalapan, New Jersey. According to local police, they found the 20-year-old slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car. They also mentioned that his car was parked on the trail when he was shot. No suspect has been identified in the case yet, and no arrests have been made either. Phil reportedly died of a gunshot wound.

Police believe that Phil was planning on meeting someone at the nature reserve. He was immediately taken to the hospital after he was shot. However, he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said:

“[Phil Urban] arranged to meet an acquaintance at the reserve and was shot at some point during the encounter.”

The college basketball player’s death is currently under investigation

It was reported that the 20-year-old went through a rough phase last year. The same was tweeted by an ex-coach of his. The tweet read:

“This kid has dealt with a lot of adversity in the last year and if I told you how he handled it, you'd be proud too!”

Phil reportedly joined the basketball team at Post University through a scholarship. The school posted a tweet in April that read:

“WELCOME…Phil Urban. Phil is a 6'6 skilled wing from Manalapan, NJ who can play multiple positions. We are excited about what Phil will add to our team both as a player and a person. Welcome to the nest, Phil!”

John Hopkins, who is the CEO and President of Post University, released a statement to SNBC13 and said:

“The Post University Community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student Phil Urban last night. As a member of the men's basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership and commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom.”

Authorities are currently investigating the tragic death of the young basketball player. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department are leading the case.

