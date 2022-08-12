Who is Chris Flores? Prominent Southern California coach arrested for alleged crimes against minors

On Friday, Santa Ana Police arrested Chris Flores, a 37-year-old athletic trainer who has been accused of s*xually assaulting 2 minors.

Known affectionately as "Coach Frogg", Chris Flores was a well-known trainer at STARS Prep Academy in Southern California, which he founded with retired NFL star Jason David in 2017.

Flygirl526 @dramatic_one

The uneasiness in her voice gives me so much anxiety.



Tell me I am not the only one who has flash backs of sorted situations while growing up This poor girl being pressured by this prick #ChrisFlores has got to be one of the most cringe worthy things I have ever heard.The uneasiness in her voice gives me so much anxiety.Tell me I am not the only one who has flash backs of sorted situations while growing up This poor girl being pressured by this prick #ChrisFlores has got to be one of the most cringe worthy things I have ever heard. The uneasiness in her voice gives me so much anxiety. Tell me I am not the only one who has flash backs of sorted situations while growing up

As per authorities, Chris Flores has been accused of physically violating 2 minors he coached at the academy. However, Santa Ana Police believe there may be more victims.

All there is to know about Chris Flores

Chris Flores was primarily known as a youth coach, whose effective training methods had garnered him a reputation within the sports world.

GrindFace TV (GPound.com) @grindfacetv_ Awareness Be careful who you leave your kids around! Chris Flores aka coachfrogg is caught trying to hit up little girls 🤦‍♂️🤢



Via:



#grindfacetv AwarenessBe careful who you leave your kids around! Chris Flores aka coachfrogg is caught trying to hit up little girls 🤦‍♂️🤢Via: @juiceunlocked ‼️Awareness ⚠️ Be careful who you leave your kids around! Chris Flores aka coachfrogg is caught trying to hit up little girls 🤦‍♂️🤢 Via: @juiceunlocked #grindfacetv https://t.co/DpH20CkLm2

After beginning the STARS Prep Academy, Flores came into contact with numerous NFL standouts, including DJ Uiagalelei, Adoree Jackson, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Bryce Young. The program was based out of Santiago Middle School in Orange County. Over 100 young athletes were enrolled.

Edward Welbourn, an attorney representing Chris Flores, said that he vehemently denied the allegations, noting his history as a prominent figure within the local community.

Welbourn said:

"Chris has been a coach, really a teacher and a mentor to kids in the community for many years and all of these allegations that have come out are very shocking to him."

He continued:

"He absolutely denies any sort of inappropriate relationship or contact with any current or former athlete or student he's trained. All he's tried to do is help kids and move them on in their lives and their careers."

Rumors and News @therumorsofla Coach Frogg aka Chris Flores and founder of Stars is a creep! Although he trying to delete everything! Keep your family and kids way from him! Coach Frogg aka Chris Flores and founder of Stars is a creep! Although he trying to delete everything! Keep your family and kids way from him!

However, authorities present a different account, claiming that Flores misused his position as a trainer in order to prey on young girls. The investigation into Flores' alleged actions began on August 5, when audio recordings of a party indicated that a man believed to be the youth trainer was trying to date a 14-year-old girl.

CBS reported that in the audio, a male voice can be heard trying to convince the teen to FaceTime. When the girl refuses, the voice urges her not to deny him.

The male voice said:

"We talked about this, dude. You gotta stop with the nos."

The girl claimed that Flores had violated her on more than one occasion in the year 2021.

In an official press release, the Santa Ana Police Department said that due to his position as a youth trainer, there is reason to believe that Flores may potentially have been a serial predator.

The statement said:

"Santa Ana Police Department Detectives believe there may be additional victims that Flores preyed upon as a coach with access to many children and teenagers."

In an official statement, Jason David condemned Flores' actions.

He said:

"I'm sick to my stomach. I'm disgusted. I'm outraged."

In reference to Flores' alleged victims, he said:

"We will stand with you."

ABC reported that Flores has been arrested in the past, having been accused of kidnapping and violating a woman in 2009. He was found not guilty of the charges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora