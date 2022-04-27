Tya Posley video: Florida woman slaps 1 year old, arrested by Sanford police on grounds of child abuse

Florida resident Tya Posley was arrested on Tuesday morning after a disturbing video of her abusing her one-year-old daughter went viral on social media. Sanford police arrested the 23-year-old on Tuesday morning after a viewer notified them of the violence on the Instagram story.

The infant has since been removed from Tya Posley’s custody and taken in by Child Protective Services. No updates regarding the baby’s well-being were made public while writing this article.

Polsey has since been charged with one count of child abuse. Speaking about the shocking incident, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said:

“The video showing what this helpless infant endured is both gut-wrenching and infuriating. Though social media often brings about many challenges, today is a day I am grateful for it as it brought forth swift relief and protection for this young child.”

What did law enforcement have to say about Tya Posley?

Law enforcement revealed that the woman was throwing a swarm of expletives at the child’s father as she went on to slap the baby. In Posley’s video recording, she was heard saying:

“Your dad wants to post s**t right, he wants to post s**t and not answer the f**king calls. I hate your a*s.”

The mother abused her child after throwing expletives at the child's father for not picking up his phone (Image via ClaireKova/Twitter)

When police officers arrived at the woman’s house to perform a well-being check on the infant, they could not find any bruises on the child.

Netizens express distress on the jarring video

Many expressed distress and anger after news of the woman’s actions went viral on social media. Netizens demanded that she should be imprisoned for what she did. Internet users felt tremendously empathetic towards the infant. Reacting to the jarring incident, a few tweets read:

Kay @kaykbluv Lord protect that innocent baby #tyaposley doesn’t deserve that baby Lord protect that innocent baby 😢 #tyaposley doesn’t deserve that baby

Reen B.👑🇬🇭 @ReeReeReenie

Ugggg I'm pissed I clicked that tya posley hash tag. Some people truly don't deserve kids. I wanna just hug my daughterUgggg I'm pissed I clicked that tya posley hash tag. Some people truly don't deserve kids. I wanna just hug my daughter💔Ugggg

Kenya, like the country @Kenyayyy I watched that Tya Posley video and I wish I hadn’t. That poor baby can’t be more than 1 I watched that Tya Posley video and I wish I hadn’t. That poor baby can’t be more than 1

BIG Kelly‼️ @solitary_K That Tya Posley story is sick but honestly looking at her mugshot makes me think she did it for this type of attention smh That Tya Posley story is sick but honestly looking at her mugshot makes me think she did it for this type of attention smh

Holly Would @Pepper_Labeiija Yeahhhhhh I really wanna fight that Tya Posley girl. Yeahhhhhh I really wanna fight that Tya Posley girl.

Tya Posley was held at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department and faced child abuse without causing grievous bodily harm charges. She has been released on bail with a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7. The child continues to remain with Child Protection Services.

