What happened to Kason Thomas? Officials search for missing twin after Columbus woman steals car from pizza shop

5-month-old infant Kason Thomas is yet to be found after being abducted. His twin brother Kyair was recently found at Dayton International Airport. Authorities believe that Kason is in the custody of a woman named Nalah Jackson.

The twins were abducted earlier this week after Jackson allegedly stole a vehicle and drove off. The car reportedly had the two brothers strapped in the back seat. Authorities have requested Nalah to bring the missing infant back.

According to police, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is the primary suspect in stealing the vehicle that had the twin brothers in them. An amber alert has also been issued all over the state in the search for Kason Thomas.

Jamilah Muhammad - Spectrum News 1 OH @jmuhammadtv

Family and community members of 5-month-old Kason Thomas hosted a prayer vigil to bring him home after he was abducted late Monday night. The suspect in question is Nalah Jackson. If you or anyone you know has seen her or baby Kason please call 911. HAPPENING NOW:Family and community members of 5-month-old Kason Thomas hosted a prayer vigil to bring him home after he was abducted late Monday night. The suspect in question is Nalah Jackson. If you or anyone you know has seen her or baby Kason please call 911. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… HAPPENING NOW: Family and community members of 5-month-old Kason Thomas hosted a prayer vigil to bring him home after he was abducted late Monday night. The suspect in question is Nalah Jackson. If you or anyone you know has seen her or baby Kason please call 911. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Yky15916sg

"We are begging you": Authorities plead 24-year-old Nalah Jackson to return Kason Thomas

As per PEOPLE, on Monday, December 19, 2022, Nalah abducted the twin brothers, while the mother entered a Donatos restaurant on East 1st Avenue and North High Street at 9:45 pm local time. When the mother turned around, she saw that her vehicle with two of her sons inside, was missing.

Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant addressed the incident and said,

“Once on scene, employees of Donatos stated that a homeless female, Nalah Jackson, was in the restaurant and left when the victim walked in.”

Authorities soon deduced that Jackson drove off with the infants in the backseat. At 1:37 am on Tuesday, an amber alert was issued to look for Kason Thomas and Kyair Thomas. Police also found out that Nalah possibly passed through Dayton, Ohio. Fortunately, Kyair Thomas was spotted by a passer-by at around 5 am local time on Tuesday in Dayton International Airport’s parking lot.

Todd Dykes @ToddDykesWLWT At the Columbus (OH) Police Dept., waiting to find out the latest info. about a baby boy, Kason Thomas, who was taken from his mother last night. Watch live on #WLWT At the Columbus (OH) Police Dept., waiting to find out the latest info. about a baby boy, Kason Thomas, who was taken from his mother last night. Watch live on #WLWT https://t.co/mPST4bdEsp

However, his twin brother Kason Thomas is yet to be found. During a press conference, Chief Bryant pleaded with Nalah to return the infant, saying:

“Nalah Jackson, I plead to you, please return Kason Thomas. We are begging you to please return Kason. We can even pick him up. Bringing him home safely is our number one priority.”

Bryant even requested that Jackson bring the baby to a fire station, hospital, or any other safe place. When Kyair returned safely, Bryant said that authorities have been expecting Nalah to do the same with Kason Thomas.

Law enforcement officials are trying to find any surveillance footage or video that may have captured the car or Nalah. The mother of the twins mentioned that she had recently bought the car. It was a 2010 Honda Accord.

Matthew Herchik @MatthewHerchik @ColumbusPolice Chief Elaine Bryant pleas that anyone with any information -- no matter how big or small -- call 614-645-4701. Their "number one concern" is getting Kason Thomas home. .@ColumbusPolice Chief Elaine Bryant pleas that anyone with any information -- no matter how big or small -- call 614-645-4701. Their "number one concern" is getting Kason Thomas home.

Speaking about the incident, Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir stated:

“Obviously, we can all let our imaginations run wild, but we have to deal with what the facts are, and the facts are we are still looking for one child.”

The Police Deputy Chief continued:

“We had officers respond to the area, patrol officers, they had a couple of obstacles to overcome right away. One was that the vehicle did not have a license plate. It kind of muddied the waters of us identifying the specific vehicle that was taken.”

Reactions from the family members of Kason Thomas

Columbus Ohio Police @ColumbusPolice NEW PHOTOS OF AMBER ALERT SUSPECT



The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money. NEW PHOTOS OF AMBER ALERT SUSPECTThe search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money. https://t.co/baipObzCCK

Videos of the car in the airport parking lot were released. Along with it, another surveillance footage was released, which captured the 24-year-old at a Huber Heights gas station. Police mentioned that Nalah reportedly asked an employee for some money while she was driving the stolen Honda Accord.

LeChaz Thomas, the father of Kyair and Kason Thomas, spoke to a news outlet, saying:

“It doesn’t matter, I don’t care what city she went to. Anywhere. Just put him down. Put him down. He’s not yours. He’s not yours. That’s my son.”

DockEllisFoundation.com @DockEllis_ #AMBERALERT

One child has been located and another is still missing after two 5-month-olds were abducted from a restaurant parking lot Monday night in Columbus.



#KasonThomas #COLUMBUS , Ohio —One child has been located and another is still missing after two 5-month-olds were abducted from a restaurant parking lot Monday night in Columbus. #AMBERALERT #COLUMBUS, Ohio —One child has been located and another is still missing after two 5-month-olds were abducted from a restaurant parking lot Monday night in Columbus.#KasonThomas https://t.co/p70vuITM9V

He said that he is relieved to have found one of his sons, but is extremely worried for his other 5-month-old. The news outlet asked LeChaz about his reaction to the amber alert, which was issued almost four hours after the infants vanished. He mentioned:

“I was beyond angry. I thought at first they were saying we couldn’t even get an Amber Alert. I’m like, that doesn’t even make sense… I need them both.”

LaFonda Thomas, the grandmother of Kyair and Kason, spoke about how heartbroken she was and said:

“I feel at times it’s hard to breathe. This is getting to be our reality right now. My family, they are all at a loss for words.”

She described the disappearance of the twins to be “gut-wrenching.” A prayer vigil was also held outside Donatos where the infants were abducted.

Cynthia @CynthiaNBC4



As of 10 a.m. ET, an Amber Alert remains in effect for Kason.



Kyair was safely recovered Tuesday. THE SEARCH FOR KASON: A small group gathers for a prayer vigil outside Donatos where 5-month-old Kason Thomas was abducted Monday night along with his twin brother, Kyair.As of 10 a.m. ET, an Amber Alert remains in effect for Kason.Kyair was safely recovered Tuesday. #nbc4i THE SEARCH FOR KASON: A small group gathers for a prayer vigil outside Donatos where 5-month-old Kason Thomas was abducted Monday night along with his twin brother, Kyair.As of 10 a.m. ET, an Amber Alert remains in effect for Kason.Kyair was safely recovered Tuesday. #nbc4i https://t.co/r6zEKCr3VY

Authorities have described Nalah as being 5 ft. 7 inches tall and weighing around 130 lbs. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police have requested that people contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers in case they have any information regarding either Nalah Jackson or 5-month-old Kason Thomas.

Poll : 0 votes