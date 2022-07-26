Who is Portia Odufuwa? Dallas Love Field Airport shooting suspect has past criminal record

The suspect in the shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport has been identified as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa.

Odufuwa entered the terminal and went to the restroom. Once she stepped out, she fired several shots that caused chaos at the airport.

Speaking about the incident, police said:

"Odufuwa went inside a women’s restroom and a short time later came out into the ticket counter area and fires a weapon several times. A Dallas police officer nearby engaged the suspect and shot her 'in the lower extremities.'"

After an investigation into her background, police found that Odufuwa had a misdemeanor case in 2021. However, Dallas County Judge Kristin Wade found Odufuwa incompetent to stand trial. Following this, she was ordered to attend "psychosocial counseling."

Apart from that, Odufuwa has faced other charges in the past, including arson, robbery, criminal trespass, and false reporting. As per court records, most of her cases were dismissed. There was also a time when Odufuwa told cops that celebrity Chris Brown was her husband and that she was "God's prophet."

Dallas airport shooting: Travelers take cover in waiting areas

On Monday, Odufwa was dropped off at the airport around 11 a.m. She entered the restroom, came out wearing a hoodie, and fired several shots at the airport.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said:

"At this point we don’t know where exactly this individual was aiming."

Reportedly, terrified travelers tried to hide in the waiting areas during the gunfire.

A police officer managed to shoot her down. However, Odufuwa suffered injuries in her lower extremities and was hospitalized. No other passengers, airport workers, or responding officers were injured in the incident.

Dallas Love Field @DallasLoveField FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended.

Eyewitness Judy Rawle, speaking to Fox News, said:

"We were at the counter checking in, and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling. And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up."

Airport worker Lanasha Darnell, 43, from Forney, Texas, said in a statement:

"We have drills on evacuation and where we’re supposed to go to, but in the middle of it, that’s all out the window."

Some travelers tried to take cover by running into shops and restaurants and hiding behind furniture.

As per a TSA spokesperson, the shooting occurred in a non-secure area at the ticket counter. The shooting incident caused the suspension of operations along with the TSA evacuating the terminal.

This is yet another unfortunate event to occur in a public space. Earlier this year, shootings took place at a grocery store in New York, at an elementary school in Texas, and during a Fourth of July celebration in Illinois.

