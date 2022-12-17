"Who tf is directing this movie": Tory Lanez DNA revelation intensifies Megan Thee Stallion shooting story 

As the bombshell Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial continues, new DNA evidence was presented in court on the fifth day. It was found that the former’s DNA was not found on the gun magazine. However, Kelsey Harris confessed in an audio clip that Megan was shot by Tory.

Multiple journalists reported what took place on the fifth day of the court hearings. According to DNA expert’s Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the magazine and with the DNA that was found was inconclusive. Meghann Cuniff revealed that:

“It can’t be concluded that his DNA wasn’t on the gun, but it can’t be said that it was either. “

Netizen reacts to latest DNA evidence (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

The Shade Room also reported that a source confirmed that four other unidentified people, including two women and two men’s DNA was found on the firearm.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-friend and former assistant Kelsey Harris has claimed several times that she saw Tory Lanez shoot Megan.

What did Kelsey Harris say in court about Tory Lanez?

On Friday, December 16, Judge David Herriford allowed prosecutors to play a 80-minute recording in front of the jury. The lengthy audio clip was previously played in court in September.

In the recording, Kelsey told prosecutors what transpired prior to the shooting. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were at a get together that was being held at Kylie Jenner’s residence on the night of July 12, 2020. The duo got into a heated argument that escalated on their way home. This led to Tory shooting at Megan five times from the passenger seat window of the luxury SUV they were riding in. Kelsey said in court:

“The way Tory was angling the gun was down… definitely in her direction.”

Kelsey Harris also recalled that Tory threatened to shoot her earlier that night.

Kelsey then went on to add that she “immediately” ran towards Megan and found “blood" after Tory had shot at her. Harris said:

“So in my head, [Megan] had been shot.”

At this point, Tory exited the vehicle to walk towards Megan. This led to the rapper physically assaulting Harris with his hands. Kelsey also revealed that she ended up leading Tory back to the vehicle to “distract” him from Megan, when he decided to pull Kelsey by her hair. Regarding the same, Kelsey said:

“That’s when I started fearing for my life.”

Kelsey testified in court that she then proceeded to contact Megan Thee Stallion’s manager T. Farris and Megan’s mother.

When police arrived at the scene, Kelsey revealed that Tory Lanez pleaded with the two women to not “say anything” to the officers. She added in court that Tory attempted to bribe them with one million dollars each.

What charges is Tory Lanez facing?

The 30 year old has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, including discharging a firearm with gross negligence, concealing a loaded and unregistered firearm in vehicle and assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury.

If the rapper gets convicted, he will face the possibility of 22 years and eight months in prison. He could also be deported since he is a Canadian citizen.

Poll : 0 votes