Why did Tory Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper opens up in emotional testimony 

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion took the witness stand in a Los Angeles courtroom to testify against Tory Lanez. The former accused her fellow musician of shooting at her foot at a party held at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills residence. In a stirring testimony, the WAP singer explained what happened on the day of the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, took the stand on the second day of Tory Lanez’s assault trial. In October 2020, Lanez was charged with carrying a loaded semi-automatic firearm, an unregistered gun in a vehicle, and also “assaulting a female friend.”

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty.

Why did Tory Lanez shoot at Megan Thee Stallion?

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that the incident occurred after an argument at Kylie Jenner’s house. The former claimed that she wanted to leave the event but Lanez did not wish to do so. Megan added that he “had an attitude” and when the duo got into their luxury SUV vehicle, Lanez told her that she had to “stop lying to your friend”, Kelsey Harris. Harris is Megan Thee Stallion’s former assistant and former friend.

Tory Lanez reportedly wanted Megan to tell Kelsey Harris about their relationship, but Megan refused to do so. Megan explained that she was aware of Harris having a “crush” on Lanez, so she refused to do so. Speaking about Harris, Megan testified:

“I didn’t want her to know that I had dealt with him in any kind of way. So he knew I didn’t want her to know that. I didn’t want anybody to know…”

The two reportedly went on to get into a heated exchange about their careers, with them dissing each other. Megan Thee Stallion explained:

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s**t, and I said, ‘actually you ain’t s**t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him in the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing.”

Following this, Megan Thee Stallion began to walk away from their vehicle and Tory Lanez allegedly began shooting at her, which ended up being five shots at her foot. He also continued to yell- “dance, b***h.”

“I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me”: Megan Thee Stallion delivers stirring court testimony

In court, Megan explained that she was shocked, scared and could not believe that Lanez was shooting at her. While tearing up, she said:

“I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture.”

The 27-year-old also testified that Lanez began “apologizing” for his actions and pleaded with her not to tell authorities. He allegedly offered her one million dollars to stay silent because he claimed to be on probation for a weapon-related offense.

The Grammy-winner went on to testify that she lied to the police by claiming that she cut her feet on glass because it was “the height of police brutality and George Floyd.” She explained that she was concerned that law enforcement might “shoot first and ask questions later.”

During the testimony, Megan also expressed that she was finding it difficult to express herself in court because the trial was becoming about who she was intimate with. She said in court:

"This whole story was about who I'm having s*x with, and I don't understand why that matters... it's disgusting at this point. How can I share my body with somebody who could shoot me."

If Tory Lanez is convicted, he could face more than 22 years in prison. The trial continues.

Poll : 0 votes