American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Tony Lanez's shooting incident has finally begun a trial in court, revealing Kylie Jenner and Kelsey Nicole Harris' connection to the case.

The first day of the trial was regularly updated on Twitter by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, who presented both sides of the case.

During the opening statements of the trial on December 12, Lanez's defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, claimed that the incident occurred because of Megan's jealousy at Kylie Jenner's pool party which happened in the early hours of July 12, 2020.

The defense team claimed that the Cognac Queen singer was not happy to see Lanez, her alleged former lover, with Kylie Jenner, and asked him to leave the party.

The duo left in Tory's black SUV even though "he did not want to leave," and soon after, Megan Thee Stallion's assistant and ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, began arguing with the rapper.

The defense attorney stated that Kelsey was previously in a romantic relationship with Lanez but Megan went on to see him behind her back.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris were involved in an alleged physical fight

On the first day of the trial, the defense stated that Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris began arguing and got into a fistfight when the car stopped. The alleged altercation was witnessed by a local who also claimed that they saw a woman holding a gun.

Dillion also reported that Tory and his legal team repeatedly denied using the gun and planned to put forward a theory that it was actually Kelsey Harris, Megan's former best friend, who shot her. Both Tory and Harris tested positive for gunshot residue.

According to Hot New Whip Whop, Megan Thee Stallion's legal team painted a different picture of the incident. The prosecutors claimed that the incident occurred after the Sweetest Pie singer called Tory's music trash, claiming the duo were involved in an intimate relationship despite her previous claims.

Nancy Dillion also revealed on Twitter the reason behind Tory Lanez's apology to Kelsey Nicole over a prison phone.

Tory's defense attorney Mgdesyan claimed that Lanez's apology to Kelsey was not about pulling the trigger on Megan Thee Stallion but for "cheating on her" and getting intimate with both of them.

On December 12, Lanez was seen at the court dressed in a suit alongside his five-year-old son.

He has not pleaded guilty to charges of having a firearm in his vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic gun. However, if convicted, he could be sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Reportedly, Stallion will take a stand and speak in the trial on December 14, Wednesday.

