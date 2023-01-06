Knife sheath meaning explained amid Bryan Kohberger affidavit document revelations

A probable arrest affidavit was released on January 5, 2023, revealing evidence collected against Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The document enlisted evidence amassed by Moscow investigators that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger. The evidence included DNA obtained from inside a leather knife sheath found lying on the bed next to one of the victims.

A knife sheath is a protective cover for a fixed-blade knife made out of materials such as leather, nylon or kevlar.

Deanna Durante @deannadurante #breaking #moretocome These are the court documents outlining the case against #BryanKohberger . Police had him on the radar hours after the murders. It wasn’t until DNA came back connecting him to crime scene they could make the arrest- ⁦ @NBCPhiladelphia These are the court documents outlining the case against #BryanKohberger. Police had him on the radar hours after the murders. It wasn’t until DNA came back connecting him to crime scene they could make the arrest- ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ #breaking #moretocome https://t.co/Agaf5rE75o

Authorities said a single source of male DNA matching the accused was found on the button snap of a knife sheath. Police had previously described the murder weapon as a fixed-blade knife used to stab the four roommates on November 13. 2022.

It should be noted that officials are yet to recover the murder weapon used in the fatal stabbings of university students.

Bryan Kohberger's arrest affidavit expounds on the evidence against the suspect

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork The probable cause affidavit police used to arrest #BryanKohberger was released by Idaho authorities Thursday morning. The affidavit claims that various pieces of evidence link the Ph. D candidate to the Idaho student murders. The Law&Crime Network's Jesse Weber has the details. The probable cause affidavit police used to arrest #BryanKohberger was released by Idaho authorities Thursday morning. The affidavit claims that various pieces of evidence link the Ph. D candidate to the Idaho student murders. The Law&Crime Network's Jesse Weber has the details. https://t.co/smiIUxInNU

On January 5, 2023, Moscow authorities released an arrest affidavit detailing what led them to hone in on 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as the potential suspect in the murder. The evidence, among other things, pointed to DNA found in a knife sheath at the scene of the killings and the Pennsylvania home of Kohberger’s family.

The affidavit was released as Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho after he was extradited from Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

The affidavit details that the knife sheath was found on a bed shared by Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen when the police found the victims' bodies. The knife sheath, with "Ka-bar” and "USMC" insignia, was reportedly lying on the right side of Mogen’s body.

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh Connection: (Per affidavit) Trash collected by agents at the Kohberger home in Pennsylvania was sent to crime lab and the DNA match was made to the DNA found on the button snap of the knife sheath. #BryanKohberger Connection: (Per affidavit) Trash collected by agents at the Kohberger home in Pennsylvania was sent to crime lab and the DNA match was made to the DNA found on the button snap of the knife sheath. #BryanKohberger

Police then matched the single-source male DNA found in the button snap of the knife sheath to the suspect after they recovered trash from Kohberger’s family home in Albrightsville last month. In an affidavit, officer Brett Payne said:

“I later noticed what appeared to be a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen’s right side.”

He added that the Idaho State Lab found a single source of a male DNA on the left side of the button snap of the knife sheath.

Additional details of the affidavit explored in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger

In addition to DNA evidence, law enforcement revealed how they zeroed in on the suspect. They said that they used surveillance camera footage and cell phone data to link Kohberger’s presence near the crime scene area before and after the murder.

Bryan Kohberger’s cell phone was reportedly pinged 12 times near the crime scene area in the months leading up to the murder. The affidavit stated that cell phone data from the suspect's phone revealed that Kohberger was in the area hours after the murder.

Shortly after the murder, the suspect changed the license plate of his car - a white Hyundai Elantra - which was also spotted near the crime scene on the night of the killings.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin

No bond. Next hearing in one week.

We will go through the probable cause affidavit and timeline coming up on Here is video of Bryan Kohberger in Latah County, Idaho court this morning.No bond. Next hearing in one week.We will go through the probable cause affidavit and timeline coming up on @NewsNation at 5pmET. Here is video of Bryan Kohberger in Latah County, Idaho court this morning. No bond. Next hearing in one week. We will go through the probable cause affidavit and timeline coming up on @NewsNation at 5pmET. https://t.co/SusLYOLzhP

Certain points in the probable cause affidavit did provide an insight into the reason behind Kohberger’s arrest in connection to the murder. However, authorities still haven't revealed the motive or the possible link between the suspect and the four victims.

Bryan Kohberger, who is being held at the Latah county Jail after his bail was rejected by the judge, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 12.

