What are the charges against Bryan Kohberger? Quadruple homicide suspect arrives in Idaho

On Wednesday, January 4, 28-year-old quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger arrived in Idaho after he was extradited from Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger was identified as the primary suspect in the massacre of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. He is suspected of having entered their home in Moscow, Idaho, before allegedly stabbing them to death in their sleep.

In relation to the killings, Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He reportedly waived his extradition after denying that he had any mental health issues that would prevent him from being transported to Idaho to face the charges.

Details of Bryan Kohberger's alleged crime

As per Fox, the victims of the Idaho massacre have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. The three female victims were roommates, while Ethan Chapin was in a relationship with Xana Kernodle.

On the morning of November 13, the four victims were reportedly found stabbed to death by their two surviving roommates, who were unharmed in the incident. The homicides, which were described as the first murders in the town of Moscow since 2015, shocked the residents of the rural campus town.

On December 30, Bryan Kohberger was arrested in a pre-dawn raid on his home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. The Inquirer reported that at the time of his arrest, the 28-year-old suspect was pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, just a 15 minute drive from the scene of the massacre.

ABC reported that while investigators initially speculated that more than one suspect may have been involved in the crime, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told journalists that he believed that Kohberger may be the only perpetrator.

Fry told ABC reporters:

"We believe we have our guy."

Jason Allen LeBar, a Public Defender representing Kohberger, said that the suspect expects to be exonerated from the murders.

LeBar continued:

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise -- not tried in the court of public opinion."

He added:

"One should not pass judgment about the facts of the case unless and until a fair trial in court at which time all sides may be heard and inferences challenged."

As per the New York Post, Kohberger will not be asked to plead guilty or not guilty in the initial proceedings. While authorities have not yet disclosed an alleged motive, the suspect is supposedly tied to the crime scene by DNA evidence.

If convicted of all charges, Bryan Kohberger could face the death penalty.

