Who is Dennis Rader? Link with Bryan Kohberger explored as serial killer BTK's daughter reacts to Idaho murder suspect's arrest

Bryan Kohberger's arrest has been followed by a number of personal revelations about the doctorate student who is the sole suspect in the Idaho quadruple murder case.

Kohberger, who is a Criminology student at Washington State University, was allegedly under the tutelage of a serial killer expert who co-authored a book on the infamous BTK killer, Dennis Rader.

According to Dennis Rader's daughter, Kerri Rawson, she was sick to her stomach to find the academic connection between Kohberger and her father, who was found guilty of ten counts of murder.

Rawson stated that the professor in question, Dr. Katherine Ramsland, had or still has both an academic and a friendly relationship with her father, who is better known as the BTK (bind, torture, and kill) killer.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec Bryan Kohberger was studying under the same professor who helped the BTK killer write his autobiography

Brittanica describes Dennis Rader as a serial killer who, over the span of three decades, had brutally murdered 10 people before he was arrested in 2005.

During this time, the Kansas man was also married and had two children. Like Kohberger, Rader too was a criminal justice graduate. His very first victims were a family of four, who had been strangled to death in their house in 1974.

During his time at DeSales University, Bryan Kohberger allegedly studied under the mentorship of Dr. Katherine Ramsland. Kerri Rawson fears that the accused killer may have been in touch with her father before the killings of the four University of Idaho students.

In an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, Rawson said that she was stunned to learn of the connection.

"Personally my first reaction was just like my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill knowing that there was now a connection back to Ramsland and she connects to my father. It was just a lot."

Brian Entin @BrianEntin World renowned forensic psychology professor and serial killer expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland reportedly taught Bryan Kohberger at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

Here is our latest report:

According to the university, Bryan Kohberger received a bachelor's degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022 at DeSales University. Dr. Katherine Ramsland had previously coauthored an autobiography on the BTK killer with Kohberger himself.

Dennis Rader's daughter sympathizes with Bryan Kohberger's family who are in a "hard place"

Bryan Kohberger's arrest on December 30 from his home left his family, who were present at the scene, in shock.

Following the arrest of their only son, Kohberger's parents issued a statement where they expressed their sympathy for the families of the four young victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

In the very same statement, the Kohbergers said they would support Bryan Kohberger's innocence. They said:

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

In her interview with NewsNation, infamous serial killer Dennis Rader's daughter said that she sympathized with Bryan Kohberger's parents, who were, in all probability, kept in the dark by their son. As a family member of a convicted serial killer who was ignorant of her father's heinous actions, she understands that it is a "hard place" to be in.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin "My first reaction was my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill."

Serial killer BTK's daughter told me she was stunned when she found out the forensic psychology professor who wrote the autobiography on her dad was also accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger's teacher.

She told Fox News Digital:

"It's a hard place to be for Kohberger's family, for the victim's families; it's just an awful, awful thing. It's not easy on LE (law enforcement)…It's frustrating to be the daughter of somebody like this and just continually watch this to happen. Did my dad have a connection to this guy? What was his connection to Ramsland? It's frustrating."

Dr. Katherine Ramsland has refused to comment to the media.

