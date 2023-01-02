“We pray each day for them”: Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement following Idaho murder suspect’s arrest

On Sunday, January 1, the family of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger issued an official statement discussing the case.

The statement, which was released by public defender Jason A. LaBar, read:

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

Bryan Kohberger was arrested on December 30, Friday, after his white Hyundai was linked to the vehicle seen in surveillance footage near the home where 4 University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in November.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the link between Bryan Kohberger and his alleged victims.

The family of Bryan Kohberger responds to the allegations

In the official statement, the family said that while they have the victims in mind, they will continue to support Bryan Kohberger.

The statement read:

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our brother. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for (the victims). We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

In a separate statement, Jason A. LaBar said that he expected Idaho courts to find Kohberger innocent. He said:

“MR Kohberger is eager to exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

LaBar's statement continued:

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise— not tried in the court of public opinion."

Jeniffer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, discussed the response of Kohberger's family with Newsweek:

"The suspects' family's opinions really have no relevance here, and no doubt to me law enforcement will look into the parents to see if they aided and abetted him [Bryan Kohberger]. It is very plausible that they did not know about the alleged crime he committed."

She added that the situation was also a difficult one for the Kohberger family to deal with:

"You love your son, you support your son, but it is hard to do that when they are accused of a quadruple homicide."

Fox reported that Kohberger is a graduate student pursuing a PhD in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, which is approximately a 15-minute drive from the scene of the massacre.

Officials respond to the arrest of Kohberger

In an official statement, Moscow Police Chief James Fry addressed the arrest of Kohberger.

Fry said:

"These murders have shaken our community and I know that no arrest will restore the families or bring these young students back. However, we believe in the criminal process and continue to extend our most sincere condolences to the families."

Kohberger is expected to be extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face the charges.

