“Very, very weird”: Bryan Kohberger’s aunt says Idaho murder suspect has ‘OCD-eating tendencies’

On December 30, 2022, the former aunt of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger discussed the alleged mass killer in an exclusive interview with the New York Post.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murders of 4 University of Idaho students in Moscow on November 13, 2022.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin The house where Bryan Kohberger was arrested is in a very dark gated community in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. The front door has duct tape covering where it looks like a window was broken out. You can see it at the end of the video. The house where Bryan Kohberger was arrested is in a very dark gated community in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. The front door has duct tape covering where it looks like a window was broken out. You can see it at the end of the video. https://t.co/FrZHM0gAqU

A relative of the suspect provided further details on Kohberger shortly after his arrest, stating that he had tendencies in line with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

The New York Post reported that the former aunt, whose name was not released, said:

"(His diet was) very, very weird.”

She added that he was an extreme vegan:

“His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder)."

Moscow authorities have not yet disclosed the potential motivations behind the massacre. In an initial interview, a Moscow spokesperson had described the killings as a 'crime of passion.'

Bryan Kohberger was living in Monroe County

As per the Idaho Statesman, Bryan Kohberger is currently pursuing a PhD in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University. While he was originally a resident of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, at the time of his arrest, he was living in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County.

According to Meauwww, Kohberger had reportedly been involved in a project to study the emotional and psychological factors that push individuals toward committing crimes. Kohberger was also previously associated with Desales University, where he enrolled in 2020.

In an official statement, the university said:

“On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students... As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time.”

As of now, Moscow authorities have not yet disclosed the link between the suspect and the victims. However, Kohberger's car, a White Hyuandi Elektra, was identified as the white vehicle which was reportedly seen at the scene of the killings. His DNA also reportedly matched that of the samples collected a the location.

T-REV @T_REV757 #idahohomicides #IdahoStudentsSuspect #idahosuspect #BryanKohberger I am the guy who originally had this caller on the phone on my podcast "Allegedly With T-REV" now everyone is saying this is the killer but i do not know this to be a fact yet so please let everyone know #Idaho4 I am the guy who originally had this caller on the phone on my podcast "Allegedly With T-REV" now everyone is saying this is the killer but i do not know this to be a fact yet so please let everyone know #Idaho4 #idahohomicides #IdahoStudentsSuspect #idahosuspect #BryanKohberger https://t.co/koEPrhWyf5

A resident of King Road, where the murder occurred, said that she had no prior knowledge of Kohberger.

The anonymous University of Idaho student said:

“Never seen him or heard of (Bryan Kohberger) before. No one I know knows him."

Kohberger was arrested while a 'fugitive from justice' during a police raid in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was subsequently transported to Monroe County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Idaho to face the murder charges.

Quaker Lady @ladydigging

Very curious new tidbit. Wonder if he knew the house from long ago interactions? #Idaho4 #idahohomicide This woman gives an account of Bryan Kohberger having a job in security detail at (some University) and that he was a junkie at one point. (Heroin)Very curious new tidbit. Wonder if he knew the house from long ago interactions? #IdahoStudentsSuspect This woman gives an account of Bryan Kohberger having a job in security detail at (some University) and that he was a junkie at one point. (Heroin)Very curious new tidbit. Wonder if he knew the house from long ago interactions? #IdahoStudentsSuspect #Idaho4 #idahohomicide https://t.co/IlQm8t4GPO

Monroe and Idaho authorities reported that the suspect has no major criminal history.

