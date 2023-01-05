Who is Matthew Noedel? Bryan Kohberger’s defense team hires forensic expert for crime scene examination

Forensic expert Matthew Noedel examined the scene of the Moscow, Idaho massacre for Bryan Kohberger's defense team on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

On December 30, 2022, Bryan Kohberger was arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their King's Road Home. While authorities have not revealed the connection between the suspect and his alleged victims, he has reportedly been tied to the crime scene through DNA evidence.

The New York Post reported that Matthew Noedel, a forensics expert with almost 30 years of experience in the field, was seen at the crime scene with Kohberger's defense team. His findings have not yet been disclosed.

Who is the forensics expert brought in by Bryan Kohberger's defense team?

As per Matthew Noedel's LinkedIn profile, he is a forensics expert based in Puyallup, Washington. The owner of Noedel Scientific, he has 3 decades of experience in his field including shooting reconstruction, crime scene reconstruction, and bloodstain pattern analysis.

As per his Website, he places particular emphasis on bloodstain pattern analysis - a factor that may be crucial towards the Idaho massacre, as extensive bloodstains were found across the walls of the Moscow home.

Noedel's website reads that the evaluation and examination of bloodstains at crime scenes are overlooked and misunderstood quite often. It adds that bloodstains can exist on everything from clothing and walls to behind baseboards and even under carpets. It continues:

"Bloodstains can exist on clothing, walls, hidden behind baseboards, or under carpets. Do not underestimate the significance of bloodstains."

Due to his expertise, Noedel has served as a witness in several cases, while acting as a consultant for several organizations. He has also occasionally madeTV appearances.

His website reads

"Examinations conducted by (Noedel's company) may ultimately lead to court proceedings. Matthew Noedel has qualified as an expert in numerous Municipal, Superior, and Federal Courts as a Firearms, Tool Mark, Bloodstain Pattern and or Crime Scene Expert."

The website describes his reconstruction process as 'holistic', as he uses several sources to analyze crime scenes.

The website reads:

"The reconstruction process offered by Noedel Scientific, LLC takes a holistic approach to an event and incorporates the evaluation of police reports, witness statements, laboratory reports and medical or autopsy data to scientifically test the theories developed by the various agencies involved."

Ted Williams, a former homicide detective and attorney, told Fox News that Matthew Noedel's involvement may be transformative for Bryan Kohberger's case.

Williams said:

"The fact that Bryan Kohberger's attorney has brought in private investigators to go throughout this crime scene leads me to believe that he is definitely going to mount a strong defense."

While authorities have not discussed the link between Bryan Kohberger and his alleged victims. Yahoo reported that investigators matched his DNA to a sample submitted by a close family member towards a genealogy testing website.

The case currently remains under police investigation.

