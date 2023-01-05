Where was Bryan Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra registered? Idaho murder suspect got new license plate days after murders

On Friday, December 30, Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested by authorities from his home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Authorities revealed that during the investigation, they discovered that in the days following the murder, the suspect changed the license plate of his white Hyundai Elantra, a vehicle that was supposedly spotted at the scene of the crime.

As per Inside Edition Digital, before the murders of the four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, Bryan Kohberger's vehicle had Pennsylvania license plates. However, during a December 15 traffic stop after the killings, the vehicle had a Washington license plate.

Authorities reported that prior to his arrest, they had been tracking his movements across the state of Pennsylvania, where the suspect's family resided. At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was pursuing a PhD in criminology at the University of Washington.

More details about the pursuit of suspect Bryan Kohberger explored

As per an interview with CNN, an anonymous official told reporters that authorities had been tracking Bryan Kohberger for an extended period of time:

“Sometime right before Christmas, we were zeroing in on him being in or going to Pennsylvania."

A little over a month after the massacre, Kohberger joined his father for a cross-country road trip from Washington to his family home in Pennsylvania. The vehicle used in the road trip was reportedly the same white Hyundai Elantra seen near the site of the killings.

Despite the fact that Idaho authorities had reported that officials should keep an eye out for the white sedan, Indiana officers pulled the suspect and his father over twice during the course of their road trip, only to let them off with a verbal warning.

Jason LeBar, the public defender representing Kohberger, discussed both the police stops that took place in Indiana. He stated:

"I just know they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them."

After it was revealed that the massacre suspect was pulled over twice, only to be left-off, Indiana State authorities released an official statement, which read:

"The Trooper, having learned the two had been stopped minutes before by a Deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, who he knew was working just down the interstate from him, used his discretion and released the two men with a verbal warning."

The statement continued:

"At the time of this stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in or around where the crime occurred."

Bryan Kohberger is currently under custody in Idaho.

