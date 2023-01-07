“Not missing an inch”: Source claims Bryan Kohberger thoroughly cleaned his car before arrest

On November 13, 2022, 28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger reportedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in Moscow, Idaho.

During the course of the investigation and the subsequent probe into the killings, a law enforcement official told CNN reporters that after the crime, Bryan Kohberger cleaned the white Hyundai Elantra that he supposedly drove to the crime scene.

The source said:

“(Bryan Kohberger) cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch."

While Idaho authorities have not yet disclosed the alleged motive behind the crime, his car was supposedly seen at the scene of the massacre on surveillance cameras. DNA samples at the scene also reportedly matched those of the suspect.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022

According to Fox, on December 30, a SWAT team arrested Bryan Kohberger during a pre-dawn raid at his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Simon @Simon83520417 Disturbing video allegedly confirms videos posted by josco1972 on TikTok is Bryan Kohberger.



He’s speculating what happened to the victims, since no one other than him would know this much.



#Idaho4 #idahohomicides Disturbing video allegedly confirms videos posted by josco1972 on TikTok is Bryan Kohberger.He’s speculating what happened to the victims, since no one other than him would know this much. 🚨Disturbing video allegedly confirms videos posted by josco1972 on TikTok is Bryan Kohberger. He’s speculating what happened to the victims, since no one other than him would know this much. #Idaho4 #idahohomicides https://t.co/qAtwexpVD2

In the aftermath of the arrest, authorities revealed that they tracked the suspect for days in order to detect any suspicious behavior. According to The New York Post, in the days following the murder, Bryan Kohberger was seen wearing surgical gloves in various places, including the supermarket.

Fox reported that prior to the arrest, the suspect went on a road trip with his father from Washington to Pennsylvania, where they were supposed to celebrate the holiday season at their family home. They were allegedly traveling in the same Hyundai Elantra seen at the site of the massacre.

Over the course of the road trip, Kohberger and his father were pulled over by Indiana State authorities on two occasions. While one was for speeding, the other was for following a car too closely from behind. In both cases, the suspect was let off with a verbal warning.

HotMessMomTV @HotMessMomTV1 #Idaho4 I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts 🙏 #Idaho4 https://t.co/Nbs07lW9vI

Reports stated that Indiana officials stopped Kohberger on orders from the FBI, who supposedly wanted to gain surveillance footage of the suspect's hands.

An anonymous law enforcement source told Fox:

“(It was for the purpose of getting a) look at his hands.”

The FBI, however, denied the claims of the law enforcement source. They stated that while they were in pursuit of Kohberger following the slayings, they had no contact with Indiana State authorities.

The FBI statement read:

"Contrary to reporters, the December 15th traffic stops conducted on the vehicle being driven by Bryan Kohberger in Indiana were not requested or directed by the FBI."

Soon after the suspect's December 30 arrest, authorities revealed that they had conducted extensive surveillance on the home in advance. They stated that they decided on a pre-dawn raid as it was deemed to be the safest option for both officers and the suspect.

Soon after he was detained at a Pennsylvania facility, Kohberger told the judge that he had no known mental health issues, making him eligible for extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, where judicial proceedings officially began. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Poll : 0 votes