WATCH: Video of Bryan Kohberger at memorial goes viral in latest TikTok conspiracy

On January 4, Twitter user H. Abernathy allegedly posted a video of Idaho massacre suspect Bryan Kohberger supposedly attending a memorial for the victims.

In the footage, a vigil for the four murder victims can be seen at the William H. Kibbie- ASUI Activity Center at the University of Idaho. Several online users have claimed that a man in a blue coat, who can be seen walking past the camera, is Bryan Kohberger.

H. Abernathy @DrunkHaymitchPN #Idahohomocides #idahomurders Blue coat guy many think is Bryan Kohberger walking into the vigil. See my other tweets for side by side profile comparison. #BryanKohberger Blue coat guy many think is Bryan Kohberger walking into the vigil. See my other tweets for side by side profile comparison. #BryanKohberger #Idahohomocides #idahomurders https://t.co/TosoY3jYre

While it has not yet been confirmed whether or not the man in the blue coat is indeed Kohberger, the person who posted, H Abernathy, claimed that he was accused of watching many people at the memorial, reportedly making them uncomfortable.

H. Abernathy @DrunkHaymitchPN @aliciamgms It seems like I remember seeing someone say something that they felt the woman and the man who looks like police was watching people @aliciamgms It seems like I remember seeing someone say something that they felt the woman and the man who looks like police was watching people

The Twitter user posted:

"It seems like I remember seeing someone say something that they felt the woman and the man who looks like police was watching people."

On December 30, 2022, Bryan Kohberger was arrested from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. If convicted of the homicide charges, he could potentially face the death penalty.

Online theories about Bryan Kohberger and the Idaho massacre

The shocking and sensational nature of the Moscow, Idaho murders has led to widespread speculation among online sleuths. While many theories have emerged, Moscow authorities have said that the rumors could potentially be harmful.

HotMessMomTV @HotMessMomTV1 #Idaho4 I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts 🙏 #Idaho4 https://t.co/Nbs07lW9vI

In a December 13 statement, authorities said that while they are open to receiving tips from the public, many rumors related to the investigation are also potentially misleading.

A Moscow Police spokesperson said:

"One month after the murders took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. ... Over the past four weeks, rumors and speculation has led members of the public to provide tips based on rumors rather than official information provided about the case."

Jay Cuda @JayCuda This is a playback of air traffic above Bryan Kohberger's parents house the night before he was arrested. (an unmarked plane circled it for 2 hours) This is a playback of air traffic above Bryan Kohberger's parents house the night before he was arrested. (an unmarked plane circled it for 2 hours) https://t.co/UrAivvYd1v

Captain Lanier of the Idaho authorities echoed this sentiment.

He said:

"A small piece of information that has speculation added to it just takes its own life on the internet and starts rumors. And then we find ourselves not only tracking those rumors down and trying to quell them, but also we see our tips that come in are geared more toward the rumor, not the facts that have been put out."

Lanier added:

"In many ways, (a rumor can) just revictimizes folks who have already suffered this terrible trauma."

According to CBS, in one case, Tiktok user Ashley Guillard posted commentary accusing a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the murders. The Professor, Rebecca Scofield, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guillard in response.

As per CNN, the Moscow authorities believe that Brian Kohberger most likely acted alone.

