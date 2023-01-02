"He's not stupid" - Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly stalked victims before brutal murder  

On November 13, 2022, four Idaho students were found murdered at their home in Moscow, Idaho. The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is believed to have stalked the victims for an extended period of time before the massacre.

As per news reports, a source close to one of the investigators claimed that Bryan Kohberger had not only tracked his victim's movements, but also wore gloves to the supermarket in the weeks following the murder.

Simon @Simon83520417 Disturbing video allegedly confirms videos posted by josco1972 on TikTok is Bryan Kohberger.



He’s speculating what happened to the victims, since no one other than him would know this much.



The source said:

"He’s not stupid and has been very careful. He followed (one of the victims) into a Giant [a grocery store chain) and wore gloves the entire time. Not sure if they ever interacted – but his cell phone pings followed their every move for weeks."

The exact nature of Kohberger's links to the victims has not yet been disclosed. As per Fox 13 Seattle, in the weeks following the murder, Bryan Kohberger reportedly did not alter his behavior or daily schedule in any fashion.

How calculating was Bryan Kohberger?

The aforementioned anonymous source told journalists that they had independently followed the case for weeks, only to discover that their police officer friend was heavily involved in the investigation and subsequent arrest.

They said:

"I've been so invested in this case the last 6 weeks, and to find out how close he is to us – and that one of our friends found him and arrested him is just crazy."

In an interview with the Daily Beast, retired NYPD Detective and former NYPD official Joseph Giacalone discussed how Kohberger's experience with crimonology may have impacted his approach to the alleged crime.

Giacolone said:

"It shows you the arrogance of people like him, where he thinks he’s smarter than the cops because he read something in a book. At the end of the day, experience trumps academics every day of the week and twice on Sunday."

Giacolone went on to explore the concept of Edmond Locard's (French criminologist) exchange principle, which states that the perpetrator of a crime will not only bring something into the crime scene, but also take something from it. This can be used for forensic evidence.

Giacolone said:

"If somebody like this was really a student of criminal justice and criminology, then he would understand certain things like Locard’s Exchange Principle."

He further said:

"Did (Bryan Kohberger) wear gloves, a Tyvek suit, what was he doing to not get caught? Was he covering his hair? Did he wear booties over his shoes, knowing that he’s going to be stepping in a lot of blood? Those are behavioral aspects, where [prosecutors] can say, ‘This was well thought-out and planned."

Nerdy Addict @SirNerdyAddict Part of the video is here, folks are speculating this was made by Bryan Kohberger on Dec 14 Part of the video is here, folks are speculating this was made by Bryan Kohberger on Dec 14 https://t.co/1eUzegkDx9

Idaho authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the crime. In the initial stages of the investigation, Idaho authorities described the killings as a "crime of passion."

