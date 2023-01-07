WATCH: Video shows blood stained mattresses being removed from home where Bryan Kohberger murdered Idaho students

On Friday, January 6, a video was released of officers removing a blood-stained mattress from the home where Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students. In the video, Idaho authorities can be seen gathering around the home as certain officers carry the mattresses away from it.

The mattresses, which are visibly stained with blood, are then loaded onto the backs of trucks. Officers can also be seen removing several items of furniture before putting crime scene tape back up near the entrance of the house.

According to CNN, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly entered the home on King's Road in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, before stabbing four students to death. Two of the students' roommates reportedly survived the incident. Authorities have stated that they believe Bryan Kohberger acted alone in the slayings.

Bryan Kohberger's family and defense team deny the allegations against him

According to Fox, Idaho authorities have linked Bryan Kohberger to the crime not only through DNA evidence he reportedly left behind at the scene, but also through surveillance footage of his white Hyundai Elantra near the Moscow home around the time of the killings.

While authorities have not disclosed a potential motive behind the killings, nor a link between Byran Kohberger and his victims, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that he believed Kohberger was the sole perpetrator of the massacre.

According to ABC, Fry said:

"We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders."

Jason Allen LaBar, a public defender who represented Kohberger while he was going through the extradition process from Pennsylvania to Idaho, said that the suspect was shocked by the allegations.

LaBar said:

"(Kohberger) is eager to be exonerated of the charges."

In an official statement, released through an attorney, the Kohberger family said that they will support the suspect throughout the legal process.

The statement read:

“(We have) fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

The statement continued:

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

At the time of the murders, Bryan Kohberger was a graduate student pursuing his PhD in criminology at the Washington State University. His former professor, Michelle Bolger, said he had been one of her best students.

Bolger said:

“In my 10 years of teaching, I've only recommended two students to a PhD program and he was one of them. Everyone is in shock over this."

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

