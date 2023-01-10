The Last of Us: Who is Rutina Wesley? Meet the actress who plays Maria in HBO's new post-apocalyptic series

Actress Rutina Wesley will portray Maria Miller in HBO's highly anticipated post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us, as per Entertainment Weekly. Maria is part of the iconic PlayStation game of the same name. In the game, the character is voiced by Ashley Scott.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the character is described as ''the leader of a settlement of survivors in Jackson, Wyoming.'' Not many details about Rutina Wesley's role are known at this point. Wesley is a noted actress best known for Queen Sugar and True Blood.

Rutina Wesley's early life, film and TV shows, and more details explored

Rutina Wesley was born on December 21, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Cassandra Wesley and Ivery Wheeler. She spent most of her childhood in Las Vegas, where she went to the Las Vegas Academy of International Studies, Performing and Visual Arts.

Wesley graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance. After working in theatre during her initial years, Wesley forayed into cinema with a key role in Ian Iqbal Rashid's movie, How She Move, wherein she portrayed the lead character of Raya Green. The film was commercially successful and also received positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Rutina Wesley's other notable film acting credits include 13 Sins, The Perfect Guy, and Last Weekend, to name a few. Her biggest breakthrough in television was in HBO's True Blood, wherein she stepped into the role of Tara Thornton, a performance for which she received critical acclaim.

Wesley later went on to star in OWN's Queen Sugar, wherein she played the role of Nova Bordelon, for which she also received critical acclaim. Her other TV credits include popular series like Hannibal, Arrow and The Walking Dead.

The Last of Us - plot and cast

The Last of Us tells the gripping story of a teenage girl who's being taken out of a post-apocalyptic America by a smuggler. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per WarnerMedia Press:

''THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.''

The trailer offers a peek into the dystopian setting of the series that fans of the original PlayStation game would be familiar with. Viewers can expect several thrilling moments from the series alongwith a unique cinematic experience with stunning visuals.

Starring in the lead role is actor Pedro Pascal, who portrays the character of Joel. Pascal looks in terrific form in the trailer as he embodies the fearlessness and intelligence of his character with remarkable ease.

Bella Ramsey plays the role of a teenage girl named Ellie. Other supporting cast members include Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, and many more.

You can watch The Last of Us on HBO on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

