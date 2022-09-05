What time will Queen Sugar Season 7 episode 1 air on OWN? Release date, plot and more about the series

Queen Sugar is set to return with its seventh and final season this week. The first episode of the season will premiere on OWN on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The previous season ended on an uplifting note after Sam Landry's crooked blackmail plan failed. In the upcoming season, viewers can look forward to the show exploring more of Vi and Hollywood, and hope for a positive conclusion to the Bordelon storyline.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, themes, and performances by the cast. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more about Queen Sugar season 7 episode 1.

Queen Sugar season 7 trailer and more details

The final season has a total of thirteen episodes. On August 29, 2022, OWN released the official trailer for the seventh season, which offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold this season. The trailer has a familiar dramatic vibe that fans of the show would certainly love.

The official synopsis for episode 1 reads,

"The Bordelon siblings must put their complicated lives aside so that they can come together to run the clan's struggling sugar cane farm."

The official synopsis of the final season, as per OWN, reads:

''Queen Sugar reflects the authenticity of America and the real issues our country is facing through the lens of the beloved Bordelon family and the fictional community just outside New Orleans. The seventh and final season picks up six months after we last saw the Bordelons, as Ralph Angel and Darla welcome their new baby to the family.''

With a number of pivotal events set to unfold, viewers can look forward to a memorable final season that offers a satisfying conclusion to the storyline.

More details about the series cast

Queen Sugar features Rutina Wesley as the eldest child of the Bordelon family, Nova. Wesley has received high praise from critics for her performances throughout the six seasons. For her work on the show, she's received a number of awards and nominations, including a Black Reel Award and an NAACP Image Award, among others.

Apart from Queen Sugar, Wesley is best known for her role in HBO's True Blood. She's also appeared in various films and shows like Hannibal, The Walking Dead, and The Perfect Guy, to name a few. Apart from Wesley, the show features a number of prominent actors in crucial supporting roles, including Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel Bordelon, Omar Dorsey as Hollywood Desonier, Tina Lifford as Violet Bordelon, Nicholas L. Ashe as Micah West and Henry G. Sanders as Prosper Denton.

The series is helmed by Ava DuVernay, who's best known for directing several critically acclaimed films like I Will Follow, Selma, and Middle of Nowhere. DuVernay's television credits include When They See Us, Home Sweet Home, and Colin in Black & White, to name a few.

Don't forget to catch Queen Sugar season 7 on OWN on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

