What time will All Rise Season 3, Episode 1 air on OWN? Details explored

A year after its cancellation by CBS, All Rise was saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and is all set to return for a third season. The first episode of the third season will premiere on June 7, 2022 on OWN after the previous two seasons having aired on CBS. Season 3 begins six months after the end of season 2 and is expected to be full of surprises.

The courthouse drama series was written by Greg Spottiswood and produced by Warner Bros. Television. The show is led by the remarkable Simone Missick, who plays Judge Lola Carmichael. The show is known for its commentary on the American legal system and the people who work in it.

The official synopsis for All Rise season 3 reads:

"The night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice."

What is All Rise about?

The American legal drama series is a commentary on the legal system and those who work in it. It tackles real-world issues in a manner very different from other courthouse dramas. With its diverse cast, it presents varying perspectives and roles in the justice system.

The show's commitment to covering real-world topics on a regular and timely basis was evident in its episodes on COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter. So far, the show's seasons have covered other topics of importance as well, including police brutality, domestic violence, illegal immigration, judicial ethics, etc. The show articulately weaves these issues into the lives and voices of its characters.

When will season 3 of All Rise release and who will appear in it?

All Rise season 3, episode 1 will premiere on June 7, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on OWN. Viewers can download the app and stream it online. Meanwhile, the previous two seasons were released on CBS and are available to watch on HBO Max and Hulu.

The star cast of season 3 includes Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as Public Defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins among others. Recurring cast includes Samantha Marie Ware as Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

All Rise season 3: Trailer and plot

The trailer for the third season was released on May 24, 2022 giving All-Risers a new and exciting season to look forward to after a long wait of over a year. The trailer teased a bunch of new changes to the series.

The series follows the absurd, chaotic, and adventurous lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with other personnel within a flawed legal system to secure justice for the people of Los Angeles.

The season 2 finale ended with Luke deciding on another career change and confessing his love to ex-girlfriend Emily. Mark and Amy got engaged and the future of the District Attorney's Office hung in the balance. The show ended on a cliffhanger, leading to soaring interest for a third season.

Catch the first episode of All Rise season 3 on June 7, 2022 exclusively on OWN.

