Teairra Mari net worth 2022: Singer's fortune explored amid ongoing legal drama with 50 Cent

50 Cent is close to getting back the loan of $50,000 he gave to Teairra Mari. During her recent appearance in court, Mari was questioned by the rapper’s legal team for around three hours.

Reports say that Mari has not paid the artist in the last few years. The debt emerged from a revenge p**n lawsuit against the singer and her ex-boyfriend for sharing an explicit picture from a leaked s*x tape.

However, the judge dismissed the lawsuit and the Power executive producer received $30,000 to cover his attorney’s fees. Meanwhile, Mari refused to pay anything despite the judge’s ruling and her debt kept on increasing to $50,000.

Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, 50 Cent previously asked the judge to hold Mari in contempt for not turning over her financial records and bought a private investigator to find her. She was found in Los Angeles, where she agreed to provide her financial records and answer questions in court.

The hearing was scheduled for April 20 where Mari testified, with Curtis’ legal team set to use her testimony to collect the money.

Teairra Mari’s net worth explored

Teairra Mari is well-known for her appearance in the 2010 comedy film Lottery Ticket, with rappers Bow Wow and Ice Cube. She has also released several mixtapes featuring Nicki Minaj, Soulja Boy, and Gucci Mane.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 34-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 whereas TheRichest has mentioned it as $1 million. She has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.

Mari first worked with Jay-Z and created the lead single, Make Her Feel Good, from her debut album and it reached the 35th position on Billboard Hot 100. Her first album, Roc-A-Fella Records Present Teairra Mari in August 2005 and sold around 248,000 copies.

The actress then signed a deal with Fo’ Reel and was working on a new album titled At That Point. Although the album was scheduled for release in the summer of 2010, it was shelved due to the tracks getting leaked online. She then released her first mixtape, Don’t Make Me Cause a Scene, in late 2009.

Her second mixtape, Point of No Return, was released on August 7, 2010, followed by a digital EP, Sincerely Yours, the same month. Her third mixtape, Night Before X-MAS, was released on Christmas Eve 2010. She released her fourth mixtape, Now or Never, on May 30, 2011.

Mari made her acting debut with the 2009 film, The Magnificent Cooly-T, followed by Lottery Ticket in 2010. She also played a supporting role in the second season of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York, and played the lead role in its spin-off, Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

