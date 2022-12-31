How does Ozempic help you lose weight? TikTok weight loss trend causes diabetes medication shortage

Ozempic, an injectable drug, is the latest addition to the “TikTok made me buy” list. After a few people endorsed the drug on the short video-sharing application dubbing it a miracle diet drug, Ozempic has seen some serious shortage. The drug is originally used for diabetes, and its worldwide shortage is raising some major concerns.

After many TikTokers labeled the drug as a “wonder” weight loss hack, there has been a global spike in demand. This has caused a scarcity of Ozempic in Australia, the USA, the UK, and many other parts of the world.

As per Web MD, the drug has an active ingredient called semaglutide, which mimics a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This is the hormone that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food. This further helps the user ultimately lose weight.

it is so so so dystopian that people who have type 2 diabetes can't get ozempic, a life saving medication, because it's back ordered by celebrities who are literally having ozempic parties

Experts have suggested that the current supply of the medicine will only last until the end of March 2023.

Viral on TikTok, #Ozempic has over 360 million views on the platform

People from all over the world are creating videos about how the diabetes drug helped them shed weight. One user, Madison, created a video where she stated how she came down to 122 lbs from 173 lbs in just 1 year with the help of this drug.

A user named Madison created a video claiming she lost many pounds by taking Ozempic shots for a year. (Image via TikTok)

While many others are also talking about the rumor that celebrities like Kim Kardashian too used the drug to shed some weight. However, neither Kardashian nor her representatives have confirmed the same.

Netizens on social media talk about the rumor of celebrities consuming the drug for weight loss. (Image via TikTok)

All of this hype has people viewing more and more videos about the drug. Additionally, the hashtag with the drug’s name, #Ozempic now has 360 million views, as people are creating more and more videos about it.

#Ozempic has over 360 million views on TikTok, as thousands of people created videos of their experience with the drug. (Image via TikTok)

All of this has resulted in a shortage of the drug, and as a result, the people who really need it, and are diabetic, are unable to procure the same. The drug is prescribed to adults suffering from Type 2 diabetes.

Manufactured by Danish company Novo Nordisk, the drug works by regulating the blood sugar levels and insulin in the body, which further helps the user lose weight.

The drug has not just been endorsed by TikTokers and users on social media platforms. It was also reportedly endorsed by Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk, who claimed to have lost nearly 7 lbs by using the diabetes drug.

However, doctors and medical experts suggest that people who do not have diabetes should not be consuming the drug as it can have various side effects too. From pancreatitis to gallstones to having a risk of acquiring thyroid cancer, one should only use the drug if their doctor suggests it to them.

Other side effects of the medicine include nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, constipation, or diarrhea. Other than this, many consumers of the drug have also reported changes in vision, allergic reactions, kidney problems, and even low blood sugar.

the fact that diabetic people who need ozempic are unable to get it because celebrities are hoarding it for weight loss is some hunger games shit

At the same time, experts warn people with a history of diabetic retinopathy, and pregnant or breastfeeding women, or individuals with a current or past problem with the pancreas or kidneys not to consume the medicine.

Furthermore, many countries have already started taking action against the drug users. Australian authorities have ordered health professionals to stop prescribing Ozempic to patients who are not diabetic, and are asking for the drug to shed some pounds.

