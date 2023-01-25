Why do 1000-lb Sisters fans think Amy was "acting clueless" during her doctor's visit?

1000-lb Sisters season 4 aired episode 2 on Tuesday, January 24. This week, Amy and her husband Michael visited their doctor to find out the gender of their second baby. Amy's OB-GYN was concerned about Amy's health as she got pregnant very soon after her weight loss surgery and is now weighing 276 pounds - 106 pounds more than her goal weight.

The doctor said that Amy needed to be monitored closely as her binge-eating might cause high BP, which may lead to preeclampsia. This could cause fetal death, and she warned Amy that based on her eating habits, she might not even be there to take care of her elder son Gage.

Amy was disappointed after finding out that she was having another son and told viewers that she was not paying attention to her weight during the pregnancy. She also shocked the doctor by eating crackers in the clinic and justified it by saying that it was better than sugar.

Amy did not disclose her entire diet to the doctor but did comment about eating cheese sticks as a healthy snack. Later on, she was seen eating peaches in front of her son because she wanted to be a good role model for him.

1000-lb Sisters fans did not believe that Amy would make the required changes in her lifestyle as she was warned about the same in her last pregnancy and did not do anything.

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 They told Amy this with the last baby about her health and she’s sitting there acting clueless #1000lbSisters They told Amy this with the last baby about her health and she’s sitting there acting clueless #1000lbSisters https://t.co/7wRrsg9Yy2

1000-lb Sisters fans ask Amy not to act shocked after the doctor's advise

Amy was previously advised not to get pregnant as the same could lead to a negative effect on her life and health. However, she did not pay attention to it and revealed that she would tie her tubes after the second baby.

1000-lb Sisters fans felt that Amy would try to get pregnant again because she wanted a girl, causing her health to decline even more. Fans also asked her not to act shocked after the doctor's advice, as she was not taking care of her health as suggested by them.

ClearlyI'mFantastic💚 @itsmygreylife

Amy: yes I’m eating a lot of cheese sticks

#1000lbSisters Doctor: are u eating healthy?Amy: yes I’m eating a lot of cheese sticks Doctor: are u eating healthy? Amy: yes I’m eating a lot of cheese sticks 😌 #1000lbSisters https://t.co/Ld6Ro7pZXA

RIP Marshmallow 🌈 @Jaded_Chinx Amy knows and knew this. Why is she acting shocked ? Just because you’re pregnant that’s not an excuse to eat poorly #1000lbSisters Amy knows and knew this. Why is she acting shocked ? Just because you’re pregnant that’s not an excuse to eat poorly #1000lbSisters

12:3 @4MYBOO Amy off #1000lbSisters is using her pregnancy as an excuse to eat like a pig! 🤮 Amy off #1000lbSisters is using her pregnancy as an excuse to eat like a pig! 🤮

Lemonade Queen Leah @leahahenry Pick me off the floor The doctor said “oh okay 🫥” when Amy said she only eats one cheese stick.Pick me off the floor #1000lbSisters The doctor said “oh okay 🫥” when Amy said she only eats one cheese stick. 😭😭 Pick me off the floor #1000lbSisters https://t.co/VoQlJfDNQS

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina @vanillaflava1 She does not understand nor care what being high risk means to her or her son. Could you see Michael a widow stuck raising Gage alone? LOL #1000lbSisters @vanillaflava1 She does not understand nor care what being high risk means to her or her son. Could you see Michael a widow stuck raising Gage alone? LOL #1000lbSisters

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #1000lbSisters

Amy’s excuse for staying overweight is gonna be another pregnancy cuz she wants a girl Amy’s excuse for staying overweight is gonna be another pregnancy cuz she wants a girl #1000lbSistersAmy’s excuse for staying overweight is gonna be another pregnancy cuz she wants a girl https://t.co/JSbQ1wMzXf

Recap of 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 1

TLC's description of the episode, titled The Sweet and Sour Life, read:

"Having survived yet another brush with death, Tammy recovers at rehab, but a new scare threatens her life. The family adjusts to life without Tammy, and Amy's big surprise stuns everyone."

Last week on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy's family relatives were concerned about her health as she was in a medically induced coma for a week. Tammy revealed that she did not remember being admitted to the hospital but had some memories of her listening to her mother while in a coma.

She felt that it was her last brush with death and could not figure out why god saved her. Tammy decided to lose some weight and took the doctor's advice to have weight loss surgery. Amanda said that she had to write a 'do-not-resuscitate' order for her younger sister, which broke her. Chris was happy to see Tammy treating the nurses well, unlike the last time, and hoped that she would indeed change her ways.

Amy told viewers that she was pregnant for the second time and refused to visit Tammy in the hospital, saying that she was afraid she might throw up during the journey. She also asked her husband to buy a lot of snacks from a convenience store, refusing to eat less because of her pregnancy.

Amy also changed her hair color to blue at the request of her son.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes