It's a boy! Netizens react to Park Shin-hye's gender reveal

Actress Park Shin-hye recently took to the internet to reveal that she is having a baby boy. The young actress posted a small gender reveal video for fans, which threw them into a frenzy. Ever since her surprise pregnancy and wedding announcement, netizens have remained eager for an update on her journey.

The gender reveal clip was part of actress Jiwon-uhm's vlog on her YouTube channel Uhm Tube.

This small clip made ripples across the internet. People were pleasantly surprised by this news and flooded the internet.

Netizens congratulate actress Park Shin-hye

The young actress celebrated her gender reveal in a very intimate setting, with her two close friends by her side. Fans could not contain their excitement over this news. Many netizens extended their well-wishes to the mom-to-be.

B @ShinHyePark1990



A boy who'll surely outgrow her lap but never her heart



Eli ²⁵²¹ @Wonderggone CONGRATS TO HER AND FAMILY 🥺



minahdreea @minahdreea

Starlight 👼 @StarAngel__

Park Shin Hye's baby is a boy

"Hello Baby Boy "



One netizen expressed how proud they felt to see Park Shin-hye overcome barriers by publicly celebrating her pregnancy and wedding.

Byun's Bae Hyun (semi ia) @HunnieBaek04 Park Shin Hye really break all the celebrity norms such as posting her wedding picture, showing her baby gender and even some updates about her wedding is also public known.. She living her life well Park Shin Hye really break all the celebrity norms such as posting her wedding picture, showing her baby gender and even some updates about her wedding is also public known.. She living her life well 😍😍

A few other wondered how handsome her baby would be.

Daisy. @YYSY_



baby gender is a Boy!



Starlight 👼 @StarAngel__ Mom to-be

Park Shin-hey's and Choi Tae-joon's fairytale wedding

The young actress recently tied the know with her long-term boyfriend and sensational K-drama actor Choi Tae-joon. Though it was a private ceremony, many clips of their wedding circulated on the internet. One clip that went viral was of the couple exchanging their vows.

Netizens celebrated the couple's union by circulating pictures of their wedding photoshoot.

What got fans even more excited was the celebrity guest list for the wedding. Some popular appearances included Lee Min-ho, Kim-bum, IU, Nam Goong-min, 2AM’s Seulong, and Chansung.

The couple had dated for four years before they announced their marriage to the world.

