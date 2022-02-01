×
Create
Notifications

It's a boy! Netizens react to Park Shin-hye's gender reveal

Actress Park Shin-hye and Actor Choi Tae-joon, Image via Twitter/@amikigai
Actress Park Shin-hye and Actor Choi Tae-joon, Image via Twitter/@amikigai
Nikhita Unnikrishnan Menon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 11:29 PM IST
News

Actress Park Shin-hye recently took to the internet to reveal that she is having a baby boy. The young actress posted a small gender reveal video for fans, which threw them into a frenzy. Ever since her surprise pregnancy and wedding announcement, netizens have remained eager for an update on her journey.

The gender reveal clip was part of actress Jiwon-uhm's vlog on her YouTube channel Uhm Tube.

This small clip made ripples across the internet. People were pleasantly surprised by this news and flooded the internet.

Netizens congratulate actress Park Shin-hye

The young actress celebrated her gender reveal in a very intimate setting, with her two close friends by her side. Fans could not contain their excitement over this news. Many netizens extended their well-wishes to the mom-to-be.

Our boo, #ParkShinHye, is having a boy!!! A boy who'll surely outgrow her lap but never her heart 💙🎞: YT of Jiwon Uhm https://t.co/UXeZzxYZ0k
Park shin hye baby is a BOY 💙 CONGRATS TO HER AND FAMILY 🥺❤️ https://t.co/Dwkvv26bYx
Park Shin Hye is expecting a baby boy💙#ParkShinHye https://t.co/UpVJj5jYwb
Wow.. It's a boy 💙💙Park Shin Hye's baby is a boy 💙"Hello Baby Boy💙"Cr. Uhm Ji Won YouTube Channel https://t.co/OO7h3rnDrX

One netizen expressed how proud they felt to see Park Shin-hye overcome barriers by publicly celebrating her pregnancy and wedding.

Park Shin Hye really break all the celebrity norms such as posting her wedding picture, showing her baby gender and even some updates about her wedding is also public known.. She living her life well 😍😍

A few other wondered how handsome her baby would be.

So it’s a Boy! #ParkShinHye baby gender is a Boy!Hello handsome baby boy 🥰 https://t.co/8SNiolXKXx
Park Shin Hye 💙 Mom to-beHow handsome the baby will be? 🤗❣💙 https://t.co/GsJ4B3jY5J

Park Shin-hey's and Choi Tae-joon's fairytale wedding

The young actress recently tied the know with her long-term boyfriend and sensational K-drama actor Choi Tae-joon. Though it was a private ceremony, many clips of their wedding circulated on the internet. One clip that went viral was of the couple exchanging their vows.

Netizens celebrated the couple's union by circulating pictures of their wedding photoshoot.

What got fans even more excited was the celebrity guest list for the wedding. Some popular appearances included Lee Min-ho, Kim-bum, IU, Nam Goong-min, 2AM’s Seulong, and Chansung.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The couple had dated for four years before they announced their marriage to the world.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी