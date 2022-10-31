How many children does Amy Childs have? Towie star set to welcome twins with boyfriend Billy Delbosq

Television personality and model Amy Childs is ready to welcome twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq. Childs revealed the news in an Instagram post that featured her with Delbosq. The caption reads,

““THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT” When 4 become 6!! We’re both over the moon to announce we’re having.. ‘NOT 1… BUT 2’… WE’RE HAVING TWINS!! Our family is so complete and we’re so excited for the next chapter.”

Amy and Billy have been together since October 2021, following Amy’s split from ex-boyfriend Tim after being in a relationship for 14 months.

Amy Childs is a mother of two children

Amy Childs was in an on-and-off relationship with builder Bradley Wright from 2013 to 2017. They welcomed a daughter named Polly in April 2017, but split six weeks after Polly’s birth.

Bradley was then sent to prison for 18 months in 2015 on charges of handling stolen goods. Polly now calls Amy’s father ‘dad’ instead of Bradley, and Amy stated that her daughter doesn’t speak to or see her real father, who is now in prison and has no contact with the kid.

Amy Childs is a mother of two kids from her previous relationships (Image via Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Amy Childs was also romantically linked to businessman Tim, and they welcomed a son, Rich, in September 2018. The pair separated 11 months after the birth of their son, and a source revealed to The Sun at the time that they split on good terms and would remain friends.

The source also stated that Amy’s children are the biggest part of her life and the two want the best for their kids.

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq split up temporarily in August 2022

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq have been romantically linked since October 2021, and the 32-year-old has also praised Delbosq for being a father figure to her kids.

The couple temporarily split up earlier this year in August after Childs accused Delbosq of messaging another girl. Billy later admitted that he took a woman’s number but denied that he messaged her. In an interview with OK! Magazine, Amy said,

“I used to have massive trust issues, but the trust has completely come back. I completely trust Bill. To take Bill back we had to go through every emotion – and I did go through every emotion. I was angry, upset, but Bill knew he made a big mistake. I do genuinely love Bill.”

Childs did not want to have any more kids but changed her decision after meeting Billy and decided to have one more. While Amy was busy with her show The Only Way Is Essex, Billy went to the Dominican Republic to surprise her on their first anniversary.

Speaking about Billy’s surprise, Amy said that she was shocked since she never expected him to come out there on the occasion of their anniversary. Billy said that he wanted to be around her and see her and Amy replied that things have not been good between them for some time. Billy stated,

“It has. You try and push them buttons so much to take it to that next level, to try and get that reaction from me, but once you get that reaction, that’s when you step back then. You’ve won, you’ve got that reaction, and, for me, that makes me feel s**t, makes me feel a bit low, and that’s not fair. I know we’ve done things to each other, we’ve said things, it’s not been ideal, it’s not been the greatest.”

Amy Childs said that Billy messaging another girl was something that she could not accept but admitted that she still trusts him. In an Instagram Q&A session, Childs said that she would love to have more kids with Billy in the future.

