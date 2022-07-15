MAMAMOO's Solar poses with Sevilla FC football players for upcoming interview series

K-pop star MAMAMOO’s Solar has created a buzz with her latest pictures with players from the renowned football team Sevilla FC. It looks like the K-pop idol has two new fans in the realm of professional football.

Solar hosts a series called Just Interview on her YouTube channel, solarsido. The upcoming guests on her show are football players Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir from Sevilla FC. Though the video isn’t out just yet, the change in guests is quite anticipated.

On July 13, MAMAMOO's Solar headed out to the lush green training field where the team of the Spanish football club Sevilla FC was practicing.

The team is touring South Korea and is slated to play against Tottenham on July 16 for a friendly match as part of their pre-season tour.

MAMAMOO's Solar has been a die-heart football fan for years, and it turns out that Sevilla FC is a fan of the girl group. They self-identified as true MooMoos (fandom name).

Styled in a chic-fitting lilac ensemble, Solar radiated positive vibes and was her charming self around the footballers, who also seemed to be aware of her solo and group music. They were even willing to turn up the volume and play the girl group’s music in the stadium at the wholesome meeting.

#SOLAR #솔라 #LaLigaInKorea Sevilla FC player Rafamir posted the signed album that Solar gave him, and used Mamamoo's HIP as a bgm on his IG-story Sevilla FC player Rafamir posted the signed album that Solar gave him, and used Mamamoo's HIP as a bgm on his IG-story ❤️#SOLAR #솔라 #LaLigaInKorea https://t.co/EI7RO5ixMn

After a memorable interview, Torres and Rafa Mir thanked Solar for the interview and expressed their admiration for the superstar’s musical productions. The interaction between the three personalities was captured on the Spanish League Laliga’s Instagram account.

While the exclusive interview is yet to be released, Solar, Torres, and Mir have delivered exciting teaser content. Laliga's official Instagram account uploaded an Instagram reel of the three stars doing the dance challenge to Solar’s latest solo track, HONEY.

With 1.5 million views and more than 93,000 likes on the Laliga reel, MAMAMOO's Solar has once again proved her captivating personality, even with football fans.

The K-pop group leader created ripples on the internet with her recent solo comeback on March 16, 2022, with the mini album 容: FACE and the music video for the title track HONEY.

Solar’s mini album marks her first comeback since her debut as a soloist in April 2020 with the single Spit It Out. The singer is also the third member of MAMAMOO to have made a solo comeback in 2022, following group mates Wheein and Moonbyul.

