"Zero gratitude": 1000-lb Sisters fans are concerned about Tammy's health and her way of treating her family

TLC aired 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 1, titled The Sweet and Sour Life, on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 pm ET.

In the premiere episode, fans learned that Tammy had another near-death experience and had to be put in a medically induced coma. She also had to get a trach in her neck just so she could breathe and was even septic at one point in time. Weighing almost 717 pounds, Tammy was afraid that she would not be able to breathe if something happened to the trach, and said that she did not know why "god saved her."

Meanwhile, Amy, who is currently pregnant, revealed that she would have to stop multiple times in the road due to medical issues. However, Tammy did not listen to Amy's reasoning and commented negatively on her clothes and hairstyle and slammed her decision to not support her sister.

Amanda and Chris also hoped for this to be Tammy's last straw and that she would not treat them as badly as she usually does, since she is now living in a hospital. Chris was also concerned about Tammy fighting with the nursing staff, much like her previous stay. Amanda also revealed that she was asked to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" for her little sister, which hurt her a lot.

1000-lb Sisters fans also hoped that this was Tammy's rock bottom and slammed her for not treating her family members well, who were in shock.

Paula Perry @pollyle I'm appalled at how entitled Tammy is and how bad she treats her sister who takes care of her. S has zero gratitude for all her sisters done.. #1000lbSisters I'm appalled at how entitled Tammy is and how bad she treats her sister who takes care of her. S has zero gratitude for all her sisters done..#1000lbSisters

1000-lb Sisters fans don't believe that Tammy will make the required changes in her lifestyle

Tammy was previously seen vaping and drinking when she was clearly not supposed to do so. Chris was happy to hear Tammy confess that she wanted to make a change in her life but was doubtful that she would reach her goal weight, given that this was her second time on the ventilator.

1000-lb Sisters fans were happy to see Tammy behave properly with the nurses and even buy them flowers this time. However, they were doubtful of Tammy reaching her goal weight and felt that she was very lucky to recover from the near-death experience.

Bojangles Bananas 🇸🇴🇾🇪🇵🇸 @Bojanglesbanana Scary that Tammy has a trach. But she was getting covid repeatedly and vaping. She just didnt care about herself. #1000lbSisters Scary that Tammy has a trach. But she was getting covid repeatedly and vaping. She just didnt care about herself. #1000lbSisters

Kandyie. ✨ @kayninee__ Tammy is one of the LUCKIEST people I swear. She’s had so many close calls #1000lbSisters Tammy is one of the LUCKIEST people I swear. She’s had so many close calls #1000lbSisters

✨ @ReddInk_ tammy has had so many near death experiences #1000lbSisters tammy has had so many near death experiences #1000lbSisters

Janelle @JanelleKendraa It really should’ve never got to this point of Tammy having to get a trache pipe #1000lbsisters It really should’ve never got to this point of Tammy having to get a trache pipe #1000lbsisters

Tee @_Teyonce_ Tammy was on her death bed making TikToks #1000lbSisters Tammy was on her death bed making TikToks #1000lbSisters

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina @feilak215 Seeing how Tammy responds to this type of approach from her siblings. She gonna shut down or be defensive. If they did family therapy while she was in rehab they would know this approach is a bad idea. #1000lbSisters @feilak215 Seeing how Tammy responds to this type of approach from her siblings. She gonna shut down or be defensive. If they did family therapy while she was in rehab they would know this approach is a bad idea. #1000lbSisters

What happened on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 premiere?

TLC's description of the first episode of the new season reads,

"Having survived yet another brush with death, Tammy recovers at rehab, but a new scare threatens her life. The family adjusts to life without Tammy, and Amy's big surprise stuns everyone."

This week on 1000-lb Sisters, Amy revealed that she was pregnant once again and was experiencing sweet-and-sour cravings this time. She asked her husband to go out and buy her some snacks from a convenience store, confessing that she knew this would affect her goal of reaching 150 pounds.

Amy felt that she could take care of her weight once the baby was born. Chris revealed that he had lost 95 pounds within six months of having her surgery.

Fresh episodes of 1000-lb Sisters will air on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes