1000-Lb Sisters season 4 air time and release date

1000-Lb Sisters season 4 is set to return to our screens this week, with Amy and Tammy Slaton continuing to document their weight loss journey as part of the upcoming season.

Season 3 ended with Tammy’s health being up for discussion as well as what was going on with Amy’s family. While Amy is gearing up to welcome another baby, Tammy is getting ready for a male suitor in the upcoming season.

TLC’s press release about the upcoming season reads:

"After surviving a near-death experience, Tammy struggles to cope with her new reality. Then, she makes a life-altering decision, one that no one saw coming. With baby number two on the way, Amy feels her family is complete, but she soon realizes being an overweight mom may prove to be too much. "

It continues:

"Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin and qualify for skin removal surgery, while Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own."

1000-Lb Sisters season 4 is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

The upcoming season of 1000-Lb Sisters will see the sisters navigating new relationships

In the upcoming season of 1000-Lb Sisters, the Slaton sisters embark on brand new journeys. Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger concerning Tammy’s health and her body “shutting down.”

The new trailer suggests that Tammy is settling in just fine in rehab and has even found someone to keep her company. However, her family members have reservations about the new companion.

In the trailer, she said:

"I’ve started talking to somebody here at rehab."

Her family asks her several questions about her new friend over a phone call, including how long she’s known him for. Despite the fact that the two were revealed to have known each other for a couple of months, her family is a little concerned about Tammy finding herself in another bad relationship. While they are worried about the two rushing into it, in an interesting turn of events, it is revealed that the couple, in fact, are already married.

In a confessional, Amanda said:

"I don’t know what his intentions are, and Tammy is head over heels for him. But I have a lot of concerns."

In a conversation with People, Tammy opened up about her wedding to Caleb Willingham. The two got married while in rehab, and the former shared that their wedding day was perfect. They were accompanied by 30 friends and family members for the memorable day.

In the interview, Tammy said:

"I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed."

Meanwhile, Amy is getting ready to welcome baby number two in the upcoming season but is a little worried about her weight and the risks associated with it during the pregnancy. However, while the 1000-Lb Sisters' main cast members may be struggling a little in their journey, their brother Chris seems to have stolen the show with his transformation.

In the trailer, he is seen trying on a pair of pants that he used to fit into before he started working on losing weight. He has lost a considerable amount of weight and was seen being able to fit completely in one leg.

In his confessional, the Slaton brother noted:

"I’m really hoping I’ve lost enough weight to get the skin removal surgery."

Tune in on January 17, at 9 pm ET on TLC to watch the season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Poll : 0 votes