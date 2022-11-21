Where did Tammy Slaton meet Caleb Willingham? Everything to know about 1000-Lb. Sisters star as couple get married

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got married to fiancé Caleb Willinghamher on Saturday, November 19. The couple met and fell in love during their stay at the rehab center.

Tammy and Caleb got married in a small ceremony, surrounded by 30 friends and family members. The couple got hitched on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The elated bride, Tammy, told People:

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham. I’m married now!”

The news of their marriage comes just a few weeks after it was reported that 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy got engaged to Caleb at the center.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s love story started in rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy met Caleb during her second stay at the weight clinic. During the stay, the couple got to know each other and eventually fell in love. The couple reportedly shared a lot of similar struggles and were a "huge support" for each other during their stay in rehab.

As per The U.S. Sun, Tammy secretly got engaged in October to her boyfriend at the time. In a video shared with the outlet, it was revealed that Tammy accepted a proposal from Caleb in the parking lot of her rehab center in Ohio.

After nearly three weeks of being engaged, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy married Caleb in the presence of her loved ones. Her sister, Amy Slaton was also a part of the wedding celebration.

For her big day, Tammy wore a white wedding gown with a veil and tiara, along with a bouquet of sunflowers. Caleb, meanwhile, wore a black outfit with brown suspenders.

As per the outlet, after rehab, Caleb plans to move in with Tammy in her new Kentucky apartment. The newlyweds might also consider a Florida trip for their honeymoon.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton had a troubled love life before meeting Caleb

Before meeting her husband, Tammy was part of a few complicated relationships.

Tammy was first in a long-distance relationship with Jerry Sykes. Her former boyfriend even featured on 1000-Lb. Sisters. But their relationship ended on a disastrous note when Tammy came to know that Jerry was a married man with children back home.

Tammy later fell for Phillip Redmond, also known as The BBW King, which according to him, stands for "Big Beautiful Women.”

Tammy met Phillip on social media and admitted that he preferred bigger women. She even said that Phillip does not date anyone under 300 lbs.

But their relationship also ended as Tammy was "tired of fighting" with him. Tammy’s sister Amy didn't fancy him, as she said Phillip wanted Tammy “to be a glutton.” At the time of the break-up, her sister Amy said on 1000-Lb. Sisters:

"Tammy told me she broke up with Phil, and I'm like, about damn time. Now you need to work on yourself. Tammy don't need somebody that wants her to be a glutton.”

But less than a year later, Tammy met Caleb at the rehab center, and the couple got hitched with hope for a bright future together.

Tammy and Caleb's wedding will be documented in the new season of the TLC series, which is set to premiere on January 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

