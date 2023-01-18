"Heading down the wrong path": 1000-lb Sisters fans slam Amy for using her pregnancy as a reason to binge eat

Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters premiered tonight, i.e January 17, on TLC at 9 pm ET. In the episode, Amy revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. She also said that she was having sweet-and-sour cravings this time and asked her husband Michael to go to a convenience store to get snacks for her.
Amy refused to step out of the car and got angry when Michael took a lot of time gathering the snacks. She said that she wanted to weigh 150 pounds to go under the limit of being "morbidly obese" and would start dieting once the baby was born, adding that she would worry about the same when the time came.
1000-lb Sisters fans felt that Amy was using her pregnancy to hide the fact that she was binge-eating without thinking of the consequences.
1000-lb Sisters fans slam Amy for refusing to travel to meet her sister
Despite Amy's sister Tammy being admitted to the hospital for a tracheostomy, she refused to travel to go see her. Her excuse was that since she was pregnant, she would throw up during the journey.
However, 1000-lb Sisters fans felt that Amy was using her pregnancy to do whatever she wanted. They slammed her for refusing to visit her sister and indulging in unhealthy eating habits despite her recent surgery.
Recap of 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 1
TLC's description of the premiere episode, titled The Sweet and Sour Life, read:
"Having survived yet another brush with death, Tammy recovers at rehab, but a new scare threatens her life. The family adjusts to life without Tammy, and Amy's big surprise stuns everyone."
This week on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy revealed that she was in a medically induced coma for a week and that she had to get tracheostomy surgery just to breathe. She said that she remembered hearing voices while in a coma and her mother touching her hand but could not remember how she got to the hospital.
She added that she wanted to turn her life around and possibly get a husband and start a career. Chris, however, did not believe Tammy since she has had many near-death experiences and never changed her ways. Tammy did not fight her nurses like last time and instead bought flowers for them.
During the night, Tammy's oxygen levels dropped to 20 and she was unable to speak without her trach. However, the nurses were able to resuscitate her. Chris also told the viewers that he had lost 95 pounds 6 months after the surgery.
Amanda said that she was very hurt by Tammy's lifestyle and was upset when asked to sign a 'do-not-resuscitate' certificate for her younger sister. Amy revealed that Tammy had been on an on-and-off weight loss dieting plan since middle school and nothing had changed.
Amy changed her hair color to blue, as asked by her 2-year-old son. She said that she wanted to look different from Tammy, who made fun of her clothes and hairstyle.
TLC will air fresh episodes of 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episodes on Discovery+ and TLC Go one day after the television premiere.