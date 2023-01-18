"Heading down the wrong path": 1000-lb Sisters fans slam Amy for using her pregnancy as a reason to binge eat

Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters premiered tonight, i.e January 17, on TLC at 9 pm ET. In the episode, Amy revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. She also said that she was having sweet-and-sour cravings this time and asked her husband Michael to go to a convenience store to get snacks for her.

Amy refused to step out of the car and got angry when Michael took a lot of time gathering the snacks. She said that she wanted to weigh 150 pounds to go under the limit of being "morbidly obese" and would start dieting once the baby was born, adding that she would worry about the same when the time came.

1000-lb Sisters fans felt that Amy was using her pregnancy to hide the fact that she was binge-eating without thinking of the consequences.

Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🥑📚🐶🐹🐢🦒 @tangled30

She just filled her mouth with aerosol cheese.

#1000lbSisters Amy heading down the wrong path.She just filled her mouth with aerosol cheese. Amy heading down the wrong path.She just filled her mouth with aerosol cheese.#1000lbSisters

1000-lb Sisters fans slam Amy for refusing to travel to meet her sister

Despite Amy's sister Tammy being admitted to the hospital for a tracheostomy, she refused to travel to go see her. Her excuse was that since she was pregnant, she would throw up during the journey.

However, 1000-lb Sisters fans felt that Amy was using her pregnancy to do whatever she wanted. They slammed her for refusing to visit her sister and indulging in unhealthy eating habits despite her recent surgery.

🇺🇦 sarah🐸 @turaffes i also understand that amy is a mom and also pregnant so it's hard for her to travel, which is another reason why she can't go with her siblings to see tammy, but it still is pretty disheartening she won't go visit #1000lbSisters i also understand that amy is a mom and also pregnant so it's hard for her to travel, which is another reason why she can't go with her siblings to see tammy, but it still is pretty disheartening she won't go visit #1000lbSisters

Valerie @ImoffValerie Amy has an excuse for everything 🙂 #1000lbSisters Amy has an excuse for everything 🙂#1000lbSisters

bri @brileighh11 Once again Amy using pregnancy to just completely ignore her diet #1000lbSisters Once again Amy using pregnancy to just completely ignore her diet #1000lbSisters https://t.co/DnME0CWrGR

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Why would Michael want to go to a convenience store to satisfy Amy's pregnancy cravings?!?! #1000lbSisters Why would Michael want to go to a convenience store to satisfy Amy's pregnancy cravings?!?! #1000lbSisters

Crs @Crs89037626 @tangled30 Amy is going to use that pregnancy as a excuse to eat unhealthy and not worry about her weight! #1000lbSisters @tangled30 Amy is going to use that pregnancy as a excuse to eat unhealthy and not worry about her weight! #1000lbSisters

Crystal_Divine @CrystalDivine4 People be acting like Amy weight loss journey is going better than Tammy's but really isn't...she hasn't loss much weight and don't say nothing about her being pregnant #1000lbSisters People be acting like Amy weight loss journey is going better than Tammy's but really isn't...she hasn't loss much weight and don't say nothing about her being pregnant #1000lbSisters

Janelle @JanelleKendraa Now if Michael don’t start telling Amy no .. I know he sat in on a couple of doctor visits #1000lbsisters Now if Michael don’t start telling Amy no .. I know he sat in on a couple of doctor visits #1000lbsisters https://t.co/j7Jp47IKVK

Angele @oneandonly87 Girl this is not going to help with your constipation or focusing on healthy eating goals #1000lbSisters Girl this is not going to help with your constipation or focusing on healthy eating goals #1000lbSisters 😑 https://t.co/CWINHiJ1ds

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Amy's current pregnancy is only a cover-up for her to binge eat!! #1000lbSisters Amy's current pregnancy is only a cover-up for her to binge eat!! #1000lbSisters

Kandyie. ✨ @kayninee__ Amy didn’t really wanna lose weight to be healthy. She only wanted to lose weight to have kids. Because look at her. She’s using pregnancy as an excuse to eat recklessly smh #1000lbSisters Amy didn’t really wanna lose weight to be healthy. She only wanted to lose weight to have kids. Because look at her. She’s using pregnancy as an excuse to eat recklessly smh #1000lbSisters

Recap of 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 1

TLC's description of the premiere episode, titled The Sweet and Sour Life, read:

"Having survived yet another brush with death, Tammy recovers at rehab, but a new scare threatens her life. The family adjusts to life without Tammy, and Amy's big surprise stuns everyone."

This week on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy revealed that she was in a medically induced coma for a week and that she had to get tracheostomy surgery just to breathe. She said that she remembered hearing voices while in a coma and her mother touching her hand but could not remember how she got to the hospital.

She added that she wanted to turn her life around and possibly get a husband and start a career. Chris, however, did not believe Tammy since she has had many near-death experiences and never changed her ways. Tammy did not fight her nurses like last time and instead bought flowers for them.

During the night, Tammy's oxygen levels dropped to 20 and she was unable to speak without her trach. However, the nurses were able to resuscitate her. Chris also told the viewers that he had lost 95 pounds 6 months after the surgery.

Amanda said that she was very hurt by Tammy's lifestyle and was upset when asked to sign a 'do-not-resuscitate' certificate for her younger sister. Amy revealed that Tammy had been on an on-and-off weight loss dieting plan since middle school and nothing had changed.

Amy changed her hair color to blue, as asked by her 2-year-old son. She said that she wanted to look different from Tammy, who made fun of her clothes and hairstyle.

TLC will air fresh episodes of 1000-lb Sisters every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episodes on Discovery+ and TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes