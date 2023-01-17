Is Papa Ajasco dead? Confusion around beloved character's death explained

Well-known Nollywood actor Femi Ogunrombi passed away on January 15, 2023. He was famous for portraying Papa Ajasco in the comedy show Papa Ajasco and Company.

Theatre practitioner Husseini Shaibu disclosed the news on Twitter and wrote:

“I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #wakeadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

Husseini Shaibu, Ph.D @igalaman



Journey well Sir I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the 'Papa Ajasco' character on the popular @waleadenugaprod Comic Series 'Papa Ajasco' Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is DEAD!Journey well Sir I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the 'Papa Ajasco' character on the popular @waleadenugaprod Comic Series 'Papa Ajasco' Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is DEAD! Journey well Sir https://t.co/teM5MFerAY

Femi’s role was originally played by Abiodun Ayoyinka and after the latter left the show, Femi was cast as a replacement. This was what initially caused some confusion among netizens, many of whom thought it was the original actor who passed away.

Femi’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

How was the confusion regarding the death of Papa Ajasco cleared?

Femi Ogunrombi’s death was mourned by the public on social media.

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 @TheMahleek RIP Papa Ajasco 🕊️ RIP Papa Ajasco 🕊️💔

However, there was a lot of confusion regarding the news. This is because several people initially thought that the actor who passed away was Abiodun Ayoyinka, who first portrayed Papa Ajasco.

Daniel Regha @DanielRegha Pls the papa ajasco that died is the man on the right (Femi Ogunrombi), the man on the left is very much alive; There are two papa ajascos, but many people don't know. Late Femi was a replacement for the first papa ajasco. So use the right picture in ur condolence messages. RIP. Pls the papa ajasco that died is the man on the right (Femi Ogunrombi), the man on the left is very much alive; There are two papa ajascos, but many people don't know. Late Femi was a replacement for the first papa ajasco. So use the right picture in ur condolence messages. RIP. https://t.co/ylEs3yeU8v

Digital journalist and talent manager Mayowa Adenekan clarified things while paying tribute to Femi and wrote that he spotted many people using pictures of Ayoyinka when one who died was Femi.

Adenekan Mayowa @Mayorspeaks Veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi AKA Papa Ajasco is dead



I see a lot of people using images of the first papa Ajasco Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka, but the one that died is Mr Femi Ogunrombi the one that took over the character when Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show. May his soul RIP Veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi AKA Papa Ajasco is deadI see a lot of people using images of the first papa Ajasco Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka, but the one that died is Mr Femi Ogunrombi the one that took over the character when Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show. May his soul RIP https://t.co/EDGIW7wMyO

Ayoyinka himself also posted a video to clear up the confusion, saying:

“My name is Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco. I am not dead. I am still alive. And thank you very much my fans out there for your concern. I really appreciate you all.”

Husseini Shaibu, Ph.D @igalaman This is EGbon Abiodun Ayoyinka aka Papa Ajasco. He is not the same person as Uncle Femi Ogunrombi who stood in and played the role of Papa Ajasco' at some point in the life of the Papa Ajasco series. There was really no need for the mix up if our journos did a proper check. This is EGbon Abiodun Ayoyinka aka Papa Ajasco. He is not the same person as Uncle Femi Ogunrombi who stood in and played the role of Papa Ajasco' at some point in the life of the Papa Ajasco series. There was really no need for the mix up if our journos did a proper check. https://t.co/teEC6QtFCJ

A few news websites also issued an apology towards the end of their pieces for using Ayoyinka’s pictures in their stories.

Femi Ogunrombi also had a successful career in the world of music

Ajasco was portrayed by Femi Ogunrombi and Abiodun Ayoyinka (Image via flowzki/Twitter)

Femi Ogunrombi joined the Obafemi Awolowo University and formed a choral group called The Ayoro Voices. He was also a music composer, producer, and director of films.

He had a successful career in the music industry for around 25 years and was a recipient of many accolades, including a gold plaque and a Diploma Certificate in Creative Composition in North Korea in 1995. He developed an interest in the introduction of creative art in schools, and believed that it will be helpful for children to build an entertainment sector.

He was cast as Ajasco after Abiodun Ayoyinka left the show. Femi once mentioned in an interview that audiences could connect better with Ajasco when Ayoyinka was playing the character. Later, he too left the role, saying that he never felt bad about it since people loved Ayoyinka more than him. He continued:

“Also, considering the market target of the sponsors, they felt they were losing viewers and money, I nicely told and I reasoned with them and left.”

Femi added that he was satisfied with the time he played the character and the cast members became like family members at one point. He even reintroduced Ayoyinka when the latter returned as Ajasco once again.

Poll : 0 votes