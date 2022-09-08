"Nick Cannon jealous": All about Jay Fizzle's kids as Paper Route artist's recent interview with his baby mamas sparks hilarious memefest

Jay Fizzle recently appeared on the podcast, Off the Porch, where he spoke about his family. He started by talking about his upcoming project and how he likes the company of women. When the host asked him about the biggest change in his life after entering the world of music, he replied:

"Learning street s**t, you feel me. I got a lot of kids. I got like 14 plus up… and I am so tied into the streets. This s**t hard."

HoodFamousTV @HoodFamousTV_ Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them😳 https://t.co/GjzDYRGI7y

There have previously been rumors that the rapper is the father of 22 children. In the interview, he stated that each of his children has a different mother. He said:

"You want me to be real? Nah … I ain't done. It's really about long as you take care of them. It's all good…so that don't even matter."

Twitter users react to Jay Fizzle's interview

Jay Fizzle was brave enough to reveal that he has 22 children. However, his comments also led to a lineup of reactions from the public on social media. Check out some interesting reactions below.

$PACEBoY @lloydfoli_ Young Dolph cousin,Jay Fizzle has 14 kids with 14 baby mamas.

Nick Cannon is about to take this personal. Young Dolph cousin,Jay Fizzle has 14 kids with 14 baby mamas.Nick Cannon is about to take this personal.

Slim Corleone @285Slim Jay Fizzle got some fine baby mamas though. That counts for absolutely nothing but its factual lmao Jay Fizzle got some fine baby mamas though. That counts for absolutely nothing but its factual lmao

MeWesley @weszmarsh



NBA Youngboy: “I have 10 by 8”



Jay Fizzle: “Bet!” HoodFamousTV @HoodFamousTV_ Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them😳 https://t.co/GjzDYRGI7y Nick Cannon: “I have 10 kids by 5 women”NBA Youngboy: “I have 10 by 8”Jay Fizzle: “Bet!” twitter.com/hoodfamoustv_/… Nick Cannon: “I have 10 kids by 5 women”NBA Youngboy: “I have 10 by 8”Jay Fizzle: “Bet!” twitter.com/hoodfamoustv_/…

OG - BA, MLRHR @OhhMyySyd Timeout: Jay Fizzle has 22 kids?? 13 bms?? Excuse me??? Timeout: Jay Fizzle has 22 kids?? 13 bms?? Excuse me???

IG: @kayssglamroom @kaysstackss HoodFamousTV @HoodFamousTV_ Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them😳 https://t.co/GjzDYRGI7y Jay Fizzle definitely dont sound how he look… twitter.com/HoodFamousTV_/… Jay Fizzle definitely dont sound how he look… twitter.com/HoodFamousTV_/…

kenshin HIMura. @DA__LANDL0RD Jay fizzle really got enough baby mamas to field a base, nickel, and dime defense Lmfaoooooo Jay fizzle really got enough baby mamas to field a base, nickel, and dime defense Lmfaoooooo

0804 @Calgotcashh twitter.com/hoodfamoustv_/… HoodFamousTV @HoodFamousTV_ Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them😳 https://t.co/GjzDYRGI7y Nick Cannon who?????? Jay Fizzle set the bar Nick Cannon who?????? Jay Fizzle set the bar 😭 twitter.com/hoodfamoustv_/…

However, this was not the first time that Fizzle spoke about his huge family.

Jay Fizzle compared to Nick Cannon

Millio Lester Sr @MillioLesterSr HoodFamousTV @HoodFamousTV_ Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them Paper Route artist and cousin of Young Dolph ‘Jay Fizzle’ did a interview with his kids mothers and wants a TV show with all of them😳 https://t.co/GjzDYRGI7y Buddy got 14 kids 13 bm’s yet we talk bout nick cannon n yb 🤦🏽‍♂️ damn jay fizzle twitter.com/hoodfamoustv_/… Buddy got 14 kids 13 bm’s yet we talk bout nick cannon n yb 🤦🏽‍♂️ damn jay fizzle twitter.com/hoodfamoustv_/…

When Jay revealed that he has 22 children, others compared him to Nick Cannon, who has eight children with five different women. Canon is now expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa and his tenth child with Brittany Bell.

Speaking in an interview, Cannon said that he is so happy for his kids that he wakes up every day excited as a father. Cannon, who has previously been linked to celebrities like Christina Millan, Kim Kardashian, and Jessica White, got engaged to Selita Ebanks in 2007.

He tied the knot with Mariah Carey in April 2008 and they welcomed a boy and a girl in April 2011. Nick also shares two children, a son and a daughter with model Brittany Bell. He had twin sons with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021, and another son with model Alyssa Scott.

Nick announced earlier this year that he and model Bre Tiesi were expecting a child.

Jay Fizzle in a nutshell

Jay Fizzle is a popular rapper (Image via paperroutejayfizzle/Instagram)

Born on January 8, 1994, Fizzle is a well-known rapper who is known for his collaboration with Young Dolph. His mixtape, Life Of A Lul Gangsta, was released in 2017.

In 2018, he also released Nays & Grapes, an EP with LoLife Blacc and DJ Fly Guy. The 28-year-old is a cousin of Young Dolph. Detailed information on his career and educational background are unknown.

