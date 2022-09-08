"Nick Cannon jealous": All about Jay Fizzle's kids as Paper Route artist's recent interview with his baby mamas sparks hilarious memefest

Jay Fizzle recently appeared on the podcast, Off the Porch, where he spoke about his family. He started by talking about his upcoming project and how he likes the company of women. When the host asked him about the biggest change in his life after entering the world of music, he replied:
"Learning street s**t, you feel me. I got a lot of kids. I got like 14 plus up… and I am so tied into the streets. This s**t hard."
There have previously been rumors that the rapper is the father of 22 children. In the interview, he stated that each of his children has a different mother. He said:
"You want me to be real? Nah … I ain't done. It's really about long as you take care of them. It's all good…so that don't even matter."
Twitter users react to Jay Fizzle's interview
Jay Fizzle was brave enough to reveal that he has 22 children. However, his comments also led to a lineup of reactions from the public on social media. Check out some interesting reactions below.
However, this was not the first time that Fizzle spoke about his huge family.
Jay Fizzle compared to Nick Cannon
When Jay revealed that he has 22 children, others compared him to Nick Cannon, who has eight children with five different women. Canon is now expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa and his tenth child with Brittany Bell.
Speaking in an interview, Cannon said that he is so happy for his kids that he wakes up every day excited as a father. Cannon, who has previously been linked to celebrities like Christina Millan, Kim Kardashian, and Jessica White, got engaged to Selita Ebanks in 2007.
He tied the knot with Mariah Carey in April 2008 and they welcomed a boy and a girl in April 2011. Nick also shares two children, a son and a daughter with model Brittany Bell. He had twin sons with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021, and another son with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick announced earlier this year that he and model Bre Tiesi were expecting a child.
Jay Fizzle in a nutshell
Born on January 8, 1994, Fizzle is a well-known rapper who is known for his collaboration with Young Dolph. His mixtape, Life Of A Lul Gangsta, was released in 2017.
In 2018, he also released Nays & Grapes, an EP with LoLife Blacc and DJ Fly Guy. The 28-year-old is a cousin of Young Dolph. Detailed information on his career and educational background are unknown.
