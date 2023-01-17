Thandiwe Newton children: Nico Parker ethnicity explored amid The Last of Us fame

English actress Nico Parker recently hit back at trolls who have been criticizing her casting in HBO's The Last of Us.

The 18-year-old actress plays the role of Sarah Miller in the latest series. This has left fans fuming since Sarah was originally a white character in the video game of the same name.

While addressing the backlash, Nico Parker released a statement via Yahoo Entertainment, stating:

"I can appreciate there’s one side of it where there are people for whom the game is incredibly important to them and they care very deeply about an adaptation of it. But when it comes from a place where it’s just a disdain toward any kind of inclusivity, is where I don’t care. I don’t value that opinion and I don’t agree."

Nico is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker, who are biracial and white, respectively.

She then continued:

"I hope they can look past it and still enjoy the show, but I think inclusivity is incredibly important. If young kids watch the show and feel they’re in any way represented through race or hair or anything, that’s 10 times more important than anyone who doesn’t like it because they don’t like to see different people on their screen."

Nico Parker is one of the three kids of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker

Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker tied the knot in 1998. They were married for 24 years before rumors started swirling in 2022 that the couple had allegedly separated.

Together, they shared three kids, two daughters, and one son.

Ripley Parker

Born on December 17, 2000, Ripley Parker is the first child and daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker. The 22-year-old has followed in the footsteps of her father and become a writer. In fact, her first series is being picked up by Netflix. As per Deadline, Ripley will be credited as a writer in the forthcoming show The F**k It Bucket.

Nico Parker

Born on December 9, 2004, Nico Parker is the second daughter and child of Newton and Ol Parker. Like her mother, she has made a career for herself in the film industry. She started her career early on, making her big-screen debut in the live-action film Dumbo in 2019.

Since then, she has appeared in The Third Day and Reminiscence, which also starred her mother, Newton. She will next star in Laura Chinn's directorial, Suncoast. Nico Parker has also appeared at several red-carpet events with her mother, the most recent one being in September 2022, at the premiere of Ticket To Paradise.

Booker Jombe Parker

Born on March 3, 2014, Booker Jombe Parker is the third and only son of Newton and Ol Parker. The Westworld actress announced the birth of the couple's third child via a tweet that revealed that all three of their kids were born at home.

While appearing in an interview on Today, Thandiwe opened up about giving birth to her children at home and said:

"I had just associated hospital with being ill, and I felt beautiful and healthy and wonderful when I was pregnant, and being at home is the place I felt most relaxed and comfortable."

Although Booker does not attend many red-carpet events with his parents, he makes appearances on Newton's social media handles.

