"You go, girl!": 1000-lb Sisters fans praise Tammy as she loses 144 pounds without any surgery

TLC aired 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 2, titled Can't Have Your Cake and Eat it Too, on Tuesday, January 24 at 9 pm ET.

During the episode, Tammy revealed to her family members that she had lost 144lbs during her stay in rehab. She also said that she was walking a lot more in the facility and had denied herself the opportunity to eat junk food.

She wanted to go home as she was missing all the big family functions, but her family members wanted her to stay in rehab and maintain her progress.

Tammy also spoke to a therapist and revealed that he herself was trying to put boundaries on her food-eating habits. The therapist was proud of her progress and told her that she would make a relapse plan for her, so that she would not gain any weight after she returned home.

1000-lb Sisters fans were proud of Tammy's progress and praised her efforts to lose weight.

Jeff @just___Jeff 🏼 #1000lbSisters 144 lb weight loss?! YOU GO, GIRL! 144 lb weight loss?! YOU GO, GIRL! 🙌🏼 #1000lbSisters

1000-lb Sisters fans ask Tammy not to be disappointed with minor setbacks

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Tammy had gained 10 pounds for the first time after staying in rehab, but fans asked her not to be sad about the same. Her family was still doubtful about her weight-loss journey since she had been given multiple chances in the past and had always relapsed.

She was seen behaving nicely with the nurses and was willing to make changes because she wanted to go home and not stay in the facility for years, like some patients. 1000-lb Sisters fans asked Tammy not to give up this time and praised her for taking the help of a therapist.

Ludanmama @ludanmama Ohhh Tammy FFS. Don’t be done if you have a small setback #1000lbsisters Ohhh Tammy FFS. Don’t be done if you have a small setback #1000lbsisters

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Looks like therapy is doing Tammy a lot of good!! #1000lbSisters Looks like therapy is doing Tammy a lot of good!! #1000lbSisters

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey Tammy has lost 144lbs? Thats amazing. SHE is putting in the effort. She is turning down bad foods and is working out and being active. I see a driven girl #1000lbSisters Tammy has lost 144lbs? Thats amazing. SHE is putting in the effort. She is turning down bad foods and is working out and being active. I see a driven girl #1000lbSisters https://t.co/kecpKUiPgA

TV Shows Ace @TVShowsAce Tammy just wants to get to the right weight and that’s it. There’s work to be done! #1000lbSisters Tammy just wants to get to the right weight and that’s it. There’s work to be done! #1000lbSisters

80s Music Muse @dancingvalentin I remember creating relapse prevention plans with my clients when I was a social worker. I hope Tammy will do this. It will help get to the root of her problems. #1000lbSisters I remember creating relapse prevention plans with my clients when I was a social worker. I hope Tammy will do this. It will help get to the root of her problems. #1000lbSisters

What happened on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 2?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Tammy's seemingly good progress inspires Amy to visit, reuniting the siblings for the first time in months; Amanda begins a new chapter in her life; Amy learns she's at risk of serious complications if she doesn't get her eating under control."

This week on 1000-lb Sisters, Amy went to an OBGYN to find out the gender of her second baby with her husband Michael. Her doctor noticed that she was not following her weight-loss plan and had gotten pregnant just weeks after her weight-loss surgery.

She was concerned about her health after seeing Amy eat crackers in the clinic itself and warned her that she might die if she did not take care of her health.

The doctor also warned Amy that over-eating may cause her BP levels to rise, which could lead to fetal death. Amy then decided to make some changes to be a role model for her son and was seen eating peaches.

She sent her son to take swimming lessons, which could be good physical exercise for her but she did not swim herself.

Amanda, Amy's older sister, revealed that she was in the midst of a divorce after being separated from her husband for the past 2 years. She was upset that she would not be able to call Amanda her sister-in-law, because Amanda's ex-husband is Michael's brother.

1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the new episodes of the show on Discovery+ and TLC's website one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes