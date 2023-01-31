Why 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton describes staying home alone with her kids as “the worst part”?

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has been at crossroads stepping into motherhood. The reality star, who has been blessed with sons Glenn and Gage with her husband Michael Halterman, has been experiencing various obstacles in caring for both of her newborns.

In a recent interview with E! News, the reality star shed light on "the worst part" of choosing motherhood for children under the age of two. Amy said that whenever she is alone at home, she becomes clueless on not knowing whom to give her attention to when her two sons "start crying at the same time."

Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters recently premiered on TLC, with the latest episode set to air tomorrow, January 31, 2023. Episode 3, titled I Don't Want to Taco Bout It, will feature Amy's sister, Tammy Slaton, reaching a breaking point while in recovery.

Additionally, the subsequent negative news from her home country would propel her into a downward spiral. During a check-up with Dr. Smith, Chris will be given a dose of reality, and the family would say farewell to a treasured member.

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton describes she finds herself clueless when she needs to tend to her sons at the same time

On July 8, 2022, reality star Amy Slaton gave birth to her second son, Glenn Allen Halterman. While she initially wanted a daughter after her firstborn's birth in November 2020, the 1000-lb Sisters star was not very happy but later came to terms with it.

After Amy's second attempt at parenthood proved to be successful, she acknowledged that there were some challenges along the way. She said that it is tough for anyone to raise children under the age of two in the same household. Apart from that, Amy Slaton admitted to E! News in a recent interview that the learning curve is still present. She reportedly said:

"The best part is getting to see them interact with each other and get to know each other," she said. "The worst part is when I'm home alone with the two of them and they both start crying at the same time. I don't know which one to give my attention to first."

Amy said that Gage Deon has already accepted his new role and that six-month-old Glenn has started conducting an "army crawl" on his own. However, the mother has been fearful that Gage will have a similar issue with his body image growing up. An E! News report of 2021 states that Amy Slaton is worried about Gage since he reminds her of Tammy:

"He eats more than I do, and it's scary because I don't want him to be 600 pounds," Amy adds. "I do not want him to be fat.I don't want him to struggle like me and Tammy do with our weight. I want him to be a normal, healthy weight so he don't ever have to worry about the bullies in school or anything like that."

To this, her husband assured her that it will never materialize.

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 2 saw Amy Slaton's OB-GYN advising her to get her eating habits under control to avoid health complications

On January 24, 2023, episode 2 of the fourth season of 1000-lb Sisters aired. The description of TLC's second episode, titled Can't Have Your Cake and Eat it Too, stated:

"Tammy's seemingly good progress inspires Amy to visit, reuniting the siblings for the first time in months; Amanda begins a new chapter in her life; Amy learns she's at risk of serious complications if she doesn't get her eating under control."

The episode saw Amy and her husband, Michael, going to the doctor to learn the gender of their second child. Her OB-GYN was worried about her health because she became pregnant quickly after having weight loss surgery. However, she is now 276 pounds, which is 106 pounds over her target weight.

The doctor advised that Amy Slaton needed to be constantly watched, as her binge eating may have raised her blood pressure and caused preeclampsia. She cautioned Amy that this could result in fetal death and that, depending on her eating habits, she might not even be around to take care of Gage.

However, Amy Slaton surprised the doctor by eating crackers in the waiting room and defended it by saying it was preferable to sweets. She didn't tell the doctor everything she ate but mentioned eating cheese sticks as a nutritious snack. In an effort to set a positive example for her son, she was later observed eating peaches in front of him.

TLC will air a new episode of 1000-lb Sisters this Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

