"Literally our children": 1000-lb Sisters fans get emotional as Amy and Michael hold memorial service for their pet dog

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 3, titled I Don't Want to Taco Bout It, aired on TLC this Tuesday, January 31, at 9 pm ET.
In the episode, the cast members mourned the loss of Little Bit, Michael and Amy's pet dog who lived for 22 years. Michael adopted her after his father's death almost 15-16 years ago and Amy was living with her for the past 5 years. The couple had many custom-made products in their home with Little Bit's pictures on them. These included a pillow, two portraits, and a blanket.
Michael wanted to have a closure ceremony/memorial service for Little Bit and also installed a tombstone which said that she would always be "in his heart." Amy called Little Bit her daughter and Michael praised their pet for always cheering him on. The two also remembered the happy times with their "daughter" and remembered how she was present during their wedding and their baby shower.
1000-lb Sisters fans got emotional after seeing Amy and Michael struggle with the death of Little Bit.
1000-lb Sisters fans pay tribute to Little Bit
For the memorial service, Amy and Michael invited all of their family members and friends.
The guests struggled to say good things about the dog, as they were not close to her, but did compliment Little Bit for never barking.
Amy and Michael said that they did want their children to grow up with an animal but did not want to adopt a puppy so soon.
Amy's sister Tammy was unable to attend the funeral but was present at the ceremony via video call. She was also seen crying.
1000-lb Sisters fans paid tribute to Little Bit on Twitter.
Amy was concerned that Tammy would use Little Bit's death as an excuse to give up on her diet
Tammy, who is currently living in a weight-loss rehab, said that her "heart stopped" after hearing about Little Bit's death. Amy shared that Tammy used to call Little Bit her "girlfriend" and was afraid that her death would cause Tammy to give up on her dieting journey.
Tammy was later heard behaving rudely in front of her therapist, even refusing to answer many questions. Amanda, Tammy and Amy's sister, said that she was happy to be at a dog's funeral instead of Tammy's, especially after her recent hospital visit where the latter had to be placed in an induced coma.
1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.