Will Smith admitted to rehab rumors explained

Will Smith is reportedly seeking professional help to deal with stress in the aftermath of his Oscars controversy. The King Richard star has continued to make headlines ever since he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the 94th Academy Awards.

As per multiple news outlets, Smith had reportedly decided to spend some time in a rehabilitation clinic for celebrities and get assistance from experts to deal with the situation.

Ruckus♚ @king_ruckus Will Smith is in a rehab clinic now?



All jokes(and glorious memes) aside, I hope he gets the help he needs, apologizes to Chris Rock, and divorces Jada as she clearly doesn't respect him, and it is messing with his mind. Will Smith is in a rehab clinic now? All jokes(and glorious memes) aside, I hope he gets the help he needs, apologizes to Chris Rock, and divorces Jada as she clearly doesn't respect him, and it is messing with his mind.

An inside source allegedly told the media that the impact of the backlash from the Oscars controversy has hit the actor hard:

“This is unquestionably the battle of his career. It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous, and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward.”

The latest news comes after Smith announced his decision to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Meanwhile, Netflix and Sony have reportedly suspended the production of two upcoming films starring Will Smith, titled Fast and Loose and Bad Boys 4.

Did Will Smith apologize for slapping Chris Rock?

Will Smith issued a public apology for Chris Rock following the Oscars controversy (Image via Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

During the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head prompting Will Smith to slap the former onstage. Following the assault, the actor also yelled at Rock from his seat in the audience:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Shortly after the incident, Smith received the Oscar Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, the actor issued a tearful apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees but failed to mention Chris Rock’s name:

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all the people, the entire cast and crew of King Richard.”

He also used the moment to speak about defending family and loved ones while referring to his titular role in the King Richard biopic:

“I'm being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people, and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile, and you gotta pretend like that's okay.”

Smith further mentioned that love compels people to do “crazy things” and thanked the Academy for giving him the honor:

“Love will make you do crazy things. Thank you to the Academy. I hope you will have me back.”

As the Oscars ceremony came to an end, Smith took to social media to issue an official statement about the slapping fiasco and apologized to Rock for his behavior. He admitted that he was “out of line,” “wrong,” and “embarrassed.” He also said that his actions were not “indicative” of the person that he is:

The Oscars controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock led to widespread criticism. While some people denounced Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s appearance, the majority called out Smith for his act of violence.

In light of the incident, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy and said his actions at the awards show were “inexcusable.” The organization also accepted the resignation while continuing the process of “disciplinary proceedings” against his actions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish